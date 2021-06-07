Jalen Ramsey Reacts to the Rams Not Getting Julio Jones

When word got out that Julio Jones wanted to leave the Atlanta Falcons, Jalen Ramsey began to recruit the All-Pro wide receiver to the Los Angeles Rams through delivering his cryptic sales pitch via Twitter on May 24.

On June 6, however, the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who had demanded a trade since March got sent to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2022 second round draft pick and a 2023 fourth round selection. The Rams were among the teams mentioned as a possible landing spot for Jones, but the franchise pulled out of the Jones sweepstakes per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on May 30.

Still, the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Ramsey, who is from Smyrna, Tennessee, got vocal on Twitter about his team missing out on Jones plus noticed what the Falcons surrendered for him:

Imma have myself a good Sunday but this is all it took for a generational guy & we were “out” of the Julio sweepstakes!? Wow 🤦🏾‍♂️ we woulda been unstoppable forreal with all them weapons lol! Julio to the 615 fye tho! https://t.co/MGp8HxbyKl — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 6, 2021

Jones’ New Teammate Takes Playful Jab at Ramsey

Nearly less than an hour after Ramsey reacted to the news of the Jones trade, his new offensive teammate Taylor Lewan responded to the sixth-year pro Ramsey, which came off as the offensive tackle trying to lure the cornerback to Nashville. Ramsey, however, playfully declined.

😂 relax. I’m blessed to be be where I am bro — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 6, 2021

Lewan wasn’t the only Titan who received social media communication from Ramsey. Third-year wide receiver A.J Brown sent a cryptic brag about his team nabbing Jones through his own Twitter account, which prompted a reply from Ramsey.

😂😂🤣🤣 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 6, 2021

Brown, who has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in his first two seasons, was tabbed as the biggest winner in the Jones trade by ESPN.

Rams Still Have Highly Rated WR Unit Per PFF & a New Tall Weapon

Sure, the Rams lost out on getting one of the league’s most dynamic players in Jones. Especially considering the Rams already made one blockbuster trade during the spring 2021 offseason period when they swapped quarterback Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions to bolster the offense.

Ramsey, himself, was part of a huge L.A. Rams trade during October 2019 when his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, sent the talented cornerback to L.A. in exchange for two first round selections and a fourth rounder through the 2021 NFL Draft. Adding Jones to head coach Sean McVay’s offense would’ve instantly boosted the Rams’ Super Bowl chances and make them the heavy favorite to unseat the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Yet, before the Jones trade, one national publication lauded the 2021 receiving lineup for the Rams. Pro Football Focus released its rankings on June 2 highlighting the NFL’s best wide receiving units and placed the Rams at No. 8. Steve Palazzolo of PFF called the group “one of the deepest receiving units in the league, and they have even more big-play ability with the additions of (DeSean) Jackson and (Tutu) Atwell.” He also called returning starters Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods two of the best route runners in the league. The Rams were placed ahead of the Miami Dolphins and NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks in the top 10 of the PFF category.

McVay told reporters on June 4 how pleased he’s been with the work ethic of his receiving core and their building cohesion with the new quarterback Stafford.

Sean McVay Talks Matthew Stafford progress & Cam Akers in Year 2Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses how the first two weeks have gone working with new QB Matthew Stafford, where he thinks RB Cam Akers will make the biggest leap in Year 2, the last two weeks of organized team activities and next week's minicamp. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For… 2021-06-05T00:10:38Z

One newcomer, though, has caught McVay’s attention: Jacob Harris of Central Florida.

“Jacob Harris is a guy that’s definitely stood out,” McVay said of the fourth round selection from UCF, who signed his rookie contract with the Rams officially on June 4. “Just his overall speed and athleticism, you kind of feel him on the field.”

Harris showed his ability to turn and concentrate on the ball in the end zone with a cornerback and safety near his vicinity in a June 2 clip:

The Rams have the 6-foot-5, 211-pound Harris listed as a tight end on the team’s website. But with Harris impressing during OTA’s with his own receiving skillset, he could be one of the reasons why LA opted not to pursue the now former Falcon Jones even despite Ramsey’s LA sales pitch.