Rams & NFL Fans Sound Off on Cryptic Jalen Ramsey Post

Looks like Jalen Ramsey further intensified the scrutiny of what the future holds for the Los Angeles Rams on the morning of Friday, January 13, with several wondering if he’s also on his way out.

Already dealing with wondering what Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and others including members of the coaching staff decide, Ramsey sparked multiple reactions with this caption on social media:

“It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG!” Ramsey shared below.

It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG! Still THAT! 🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/dEM63EFa4u — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 13, 2023

Fans, including those who represent the “Rams House” immediately sounded off — with most wondering if Ramsey may have played his final game with the Rams.

Fans & Members of the Rams Sound Off

The cryptic post that surfaced on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts sparked quite the reactions with fans. Among them, those who hope to see Ramsey play for their team in 2023.

“Come to Miami Dolphins trade Byron Jones straight up!” said one Dolphins fan.

“Get this man in Minnesota and you’ll fall in love,” said a Vikings fan.

One L.A. Chargers fan posted pics of Ramsey with his former Florida State teammate Derwin James, which hints he hopes Ramsey crosses over to the Bolts.

Another fan shared this idea: Ramsey teaming with prized rookie from the New York Jets Sauce Gardner next season.

Other fans sounded off with hoping the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders will make a deal for him. The latter team already had members of the “Black Hole” post this edit of Ramsey:

However, Ram teammates of Ramsey sounded off on his IG post with the same caption…none of them posting any talk of him leaving.

“The best out,” Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson posted.

Fellow wide receiver Tutu Atwell and Ramsey’s co-defensive back Robert Rochell responded with three fire emoji’s in response to Ramsey’s post.

Ramsey’s 2022 Season, Plus Cap Figure

Still, some are developing the thought that Ramsey and the Rams are severing ties this offseason.

“Ramsey didn’t come right out and say what he was thinking, but he may be expecting the Rams to trade him this offseason,” wrote Michael David Smith of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk.

Others, like Zach Dimmitt of Rams Digest on Sports Illustrated, began wondering if Ramsey could be talking something else: Retirement.

“Ramsey didn’t officially announce any kind of retirement, but basically confirmed it’s on his mind,” Dimmitt wrote.

Ramsey had a season filled with ebbs and flows during the Rams’ 5-12 campaign. Ramsey struggled in games against the Buffalo Bills (allowed 103 yards his side and two touchdowns per Pro Football Focus) and was on the coverage end of D.K. Metcalf’s last second touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13. He finished with allowing five touchdowns his side and 659 total receiving yards per Pro Football Reference Advanced Stats.

However, Ramsey didn’t allow a touchdown after the Metcalf score in the next five games plus ended the season snatching two interceptions in the season finale at Seattle. He additionally delivered a career-best 88 tackles including 64 solo stops. He was even given a 91.8 run stop grade by PFF.

Still, Ramsey got many believing that his time with the Rams may be running out. He’s carrying a base salary of $17 million in 2023 and the Rams are already in a tight spot with their salary cap, as the team is expected to roll over $405,812 in cap space (lowest in the league per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates) and have $2,923,395 in dead cap space per Spotrac.

If a trade does happen, it’ll be nearly reminiscent of Robert Woods one year ago, who was traded to the Titans which helped free up cap space for the Rams. The move also came after the addition of Allen Robinson. Or, the Rams may consider restructuring Ramsey’s deal to help free some space.

Regardless, Ramsey got the league and Ram fans sounding off on where he’ll be in 2023.