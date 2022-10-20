Jalen Ramsey Has Faith In Rams Despite Rough Start

The Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl hangover is lasting longer than expected. Through the first chunk of the 2022 NFL season, the Rams are 3-3 and have not had the offensive output they expected.

Matthew Stafford’s elbow has been a concern, and the running back room has been off and on. Former starter Cam Akers is now likely to be traded, and the addition of Allen Robinson to the wide receiver room also hasn’t worked out as expected thus far.

Despite all of that, the Rams are 3-3 and still very much alive in the NFC West.

Jalen Ramsey Still has Faith in His Team

Despite a 3-3 record, it is not time to hit the panic button — at least not yet. The offense should turn around, and it doesn’t help that the Rams have had a ton of injuries pile up through the first two months.

Star defensive back Jalen Ramsey still has tremendous faith in his team despite the lackluster start. Ramsey was joined by Matthew Stafford on his Straight Off The Press podcast.

“Even though the season hasn’t gone as planned so far, we are really in a good spot as a team right now. We are 3-3, and in two weeks when we come back to SoFi and play San Fran, we will be playing for the No. 1 spot in the division – in essence, in the middle of the season, which is a good spot to be in for the time being. Not where we necessarily want to be in, but it is a good spot to be in.”

The Rams are on bye this week, so Sean McVay and his team can take a step back while still focusing on the hurdles ahead of them.

The Road Ahead is Tough for the Rams

The Rams surely are capable of turning things around, especially once they get some key players back from injuries.

However, the schedule is not very favorable for them after the bye. Here are the teams they play over the next five weeks: San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Rams have two matchups left against the Seattle Seahawks, and they face the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers at the end of the season. Nonetheless, this team still has a ton of confidence.

To make things more interesting, there have been plenty of trade rumors regarding the Rams. Christian McCaffrey has been one notable name floated around, and the free agency buzz around Odell Beckham Jr. has picked up steam as he aims to return to the field in November.

We aren’t even at the halfway point of the NFL season, and the NFC West is up for grabs with no team running away with the division just yet.

The Rams can turn this around, and with Ramsey, Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp, they have plenty of weapons on both sides to make another deep postseason run.