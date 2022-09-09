Jalen Ramsey Among Strong Reactions to Rams’ Opening Night Blunder

The excitement was real for the Los Angeles Rams as they kicked off the 2022 NFL campaign against the Buffalo Bills. SoFi Stadium was packed, the banner was revealed, and Von Miller’s return to SoFi (as a member of the Bills) made for plenty of storylines.

Unfortunately, the game wasn’t close, and the high-powered Rams offense ran into a wall against a dominant Buffalo defense as the Bills won, 31-10.

There are plenty of takeaways from this discouraging season opener for the Rams. Matthew Stafford finished 29 of 41 for 241 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Cam Akers had just 3 carries for zero yards in a stunning development, and Cooper Kupp looked like his usual self with a 13-catch, 128-yard performance that included the only Rams touchdown of the night.

After the game, Rams players and head coach Sean McVay were frustrated with the performance.

Jalen Ramsey Drops NSFW Response to Ugly Loss

It was ugly all around for the Rams. There isn’t much more than that. After the loss, Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey was unhappy with the outing.

Ramsey matched up with Stefon Diggs for most of the night, and the Bills’ top wideout had 8 catches for 122 yards and a score in a monster outing.

Ramsey’s performance was not good, whichever way you look at it, so the frustration was also personal.

#Rams CB Jalen Ramsey allowed a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in Week 1, per @PFF's initial grading. He was targeted seven times, allowing six receptions for 124 yards and 2 TDs. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 9, 2022

The Bills offense, in particular, was dominant. Josh Allen threw for 297 yards, and three scores and Buffalo gained 413 total yards to the Rams’ 243 yards in a lopsided affair.

While Ramsey’s performance was disappointing, there were many more problems, and head coach Sean McVay shouldered all the blame.

Head Coach Sean McVay Took All the Blame After the Loss

In a game like this, there isn’t just one finger to point. The issues were all around — offensive line, defense, running game, you name it.

As such, McVay stepped right up to the microphone and owned every last part of the loss (h/t Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com)

When you look at a lot of the ways that this game unfolded, [I] feel a huge sense of responsibility to this team,” McVay said. “We weren’t ready to go. I take a lot of pride in that, and that’s on me. I’ve got to do better. There were a lot of decisions that I made that I felt like didn’t put our players in good enough spots.”

McVay took all the blame, which any good head coach should do. He even added that it was a “humbling experience.”

Odell Beckham Jr. joked on Twitter that he was joining the Bills, but he also stood right by the Rams after the performance — so who knows what OBJ is thinking.

Watch the bullshxt story lines and how they try to count the Rams out after one game!!!! Lol like they didn’t lose to the team that’s most likely comin outta the AFC — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 9, 2022

The fans were loud, the atmosphere was intense, and the excitement was buzzing around SoFi, especially once the banners were dropped. But, a subpar outing will leave a sour taste in the mouths of the Rams players and coaches until Week 2 comes.

Luckily for the Rams, they have a Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons, so that one should go much better than the 2022 season opener.