Rams ‘Shake up’ Trade Idea Reunites All-Pro at a Familiar Spot

This offseason period for Jalen Ramsey will certainly be one of the more scrutinized in his career.

The Los Angeles Rams perennial Pro Bowler and multiple All-Pro has had many NFL fans, including Ram ones, wondering if he played his final game with the franchise after this cryptic social media post fired off a wave of speculation that he will be gone. Ramsey’s name has since been mentioned as a constant trade idea for cornerback needy teams.

However, Pro Football Focus on Tuesday, January 31 proposed this idea that could “shake up” the NFL: Ramsey having a reunion with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reason for Idea Behind Trade Rumblings & Why Jacksonville is a Fit All Over Again

The reason behind the trade idea was outlined by PFF analyst Marcus Mosher.

“Ramsey has been known to send out a cryptic tweet here or there, but his tweet at the end of the season raised some eyebrows because it appeared to signal the end of his time with the Rams. With the Rams short of draft picks (due to the [Matthew] Stafford trade) and cap space ($14 million over the cap), could the Rams trade Ramsey this offseason?

“It’s certainly possible, as Ramsey has just $5 million in guaranteed money left on his deal,” Mosher continued. “And wouldn’t a return to Jacksonville just be perfect now that the Jaguars are contenders in the AFC once again?”

As many Ram fans know, Ramsey had his highly-publicized falling out with the team that drafted him back in 2016 out of Florida State. He wound up becoming the blockbuster 2019 midseason swap for the Rams — who sent two first round picks and a fourth rounder to get him.

When Ramsey was a Jaguar, he ended up earning his first All-Pro nod in 2017 which was also the same season of his first postseason taste. Jacksonville would go on to miss the playoffs in the next four seasons while going through Doug Marrone, Urban Meyer and Darrell Bevell as head coaches. But now the Jaguars have momentum in North Florida again following their AFC South title, the thrilling comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers and this time, discovering a new rising talent at cornerback who Mosher believes can form a strong tandem with Ramsey.

“Ramsey would join a defense with one elite cornerback in Tyson Campbell (80.8 grade in 2022 by PFF) and a young pass-rush unit,” Mosher wrote. Every leading Jaguar pass rusher is younger than 28 — which includes sack leader Josh Allen (seven in 2022) and 2022 first overall pick Travon Walker.

“Ramsey is still a fantastic player, as he had the second-best grade of his career (86.4) during the 2022 season. If he were to join this defense, Jacksonville would have one of the most talented rosters in the league going into the 2023 season,” Mosher wrote.

A reunion in Jacksonville would additionally bring Ramsey and former Rams cornerback Darious Williams back together, as both won Super Bowl 56 before Williams drifted off into free agency and returned to his hometown.

Analyst Rips Idea of Ramsey Getting Traded

Not everyone is on board with the Rams sending Ramsey away. Rams Wire on USA Today is one that is not down with the idea. Here’s what Cameron DaSilva wrote on January 25:

“If the Rams do go down that path, it would be a huge mistake. Even with Ramsey on the roster last season, the Rams had a revolving door at cornerback, failing to find any sort of consistency alongside their top DB. Troy Hill ran hot and cold, David Long Jr. was benched, Derion Kendrick gave up too many big plays and Cobie Durant only came on late in the year. Hill and Long will both be free agents this offseason, too, and the Rams may not re-sign them. They probably shouldn’t. Very simply, they don’t have the depth at cornerback to make up for a potential loss of Ramsey, even if Long and Hill return.”

The thought of trading Ramsey comes as a perceived cost saving move. But again, it has its risks as noted by DaSilva. The Rams could be left with second-year CBs being forced to grow and lead right away.

Regardless, this is going to be the most watchful offseason involving Ramsey — and now there’s the thought of a Jacksonville return by one analyst for 2023.