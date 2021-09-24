Jason Pierre-Paul Update Could Add Another Break for Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers now look like they’ll be down another key contributor from their 2021 Super Bowl run for this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on the evening of Thursday, September 23, the defending World Champs may be without valuable pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, who is currently dealing with a lingering shoulder injury.

From NFL Now: #Bucs pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul may not play this weekend after rest was recommended for his ailing shoulder. pic.twitter.com/vuXDKoxMYL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2021

The J.P.P news comes just two days after the Bucs placed Antonio Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As of Thursday, Brown’s status for Sunday is still too be determined. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported “A.B.” tested positive.

Bucs' WR Antonio Brown, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, tested positive, per league sources. A player that tests positive that is vaccinated can return after two negative tests 24 hours apart, but it will be tough for Brown to play Sunday vs. Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2021

What This Now Means For the Ram Offense

The Rams are entering this showdown of NFC powers as one of the league’s best at protecting the passer.

Via Kevin Cole of Pro Football Focus, Matthew Stafford is the least pressured QB through two games this season.

Lowest pressure rates Matthew Stafford: 20.3%

Tom Brady: 21.1%

Baker Mayfield: 21.3%

Ben Roethlisberger: 23.4% — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) September 22, 2021

Also via PFF, the Rams have allowed just 11 pressures in 60 total plays where the linemen had to pass block. Andrew Whitworth, Austin Corbett and David Edwards are all tied with the most pressures allowed with three apiece. However, only Whitworth has surrendered a sack — which came against DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday in the 27-24 victory.

Obviously, the Rams could breathe somewhat a sigh of relief if J.P.P isn’t a go. But the Bucs still have lots of pass rush options spearheaded by defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

The 32-year-old Pierre-Paul isn’t officially placed on injured reserve for the upcoming game against the Rams. Via Rick Stroud and Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, the veteran rusher and multiple Super Bowl winner (Pierre-Paul won the 2012 Super Bowl with the New York Giants) was given a second opinion on his shoulder by doctors. However, Stroud did catch this on Pierre-Paul’s Instagram page and went on to post it on his Twitter page:

This is Jason Pierre-Paul’s Instagram page. He missed practice with hand and shoulder injuries. Looks like he was flying somewhere to get checked out. And he mentions setbacks. pic.twitter.com/2OMF7mgkzM — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 23, 2021

Pierre-Paul was a dominant presence for the Bucs during their Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2021 — often drawing multiple solo matchups and gaining penetration against a depleted Chiefs line. Pierre-Paul has seen the field on 138 total defensive plays this season per PFF. However, he’s yet to produce a sack this season and his 61 snaps against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday was 16 snaps less than the action he got in the season opener versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Who the Rams Have to Turn Their Attention to Outside of J.P.P.

Regardless if the two-time Super Bowl champ plays, the Bucs still have plenty of other pass rush options who will test the Rams’ front line of protection.

Linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White have a combined seven QB pressures through the first two games. Shaq Barrett finished the Falcons game with a team-best three QB hurries. Former Ram Ndamukong Suh will likely be plugged inside and out to create one-on-one battles. Another one to counter? Menacing 6-foot-4, 347-pound nose tackle Vita Vea, who the Bucs have also placed as a weakside defensive end twice against the Cowboys.

Well this look is a bitch! pic.twitter.com/zEBsJLan0E — Josh Cohen (@JCohen_NFL) September 10, 2021

The Rams have already had to keep elite rushers Khalil Mack of the Chicago Bears and Buckner of the Colts in check for the first two games. When the Rams offense have kept Stafford free from rushers, the offense has put together the following nuggets below noted by Rams broadcaster J.B. Long:

Rams have scored 6 TDs through two weeks. All on long fields. Shortest TD drive has been 70 yards. Average has been 76.5. 61 total points is impressive, but even more so in the context of long fields, time of possession deficits, and trailing for only 2:03 of the season so far. — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) September 22, 2021

The Bucs at Rams battle still holds lots of intrigue. But, the Rams may be the one riding the momentum wave into their home venue following Brown and now, the Pierre-Paul news.