Rams Cooper Kupp Pens Stirring Reaction for Departed Ex-Teammate

Next season will look incredibly different for the Los Angeles Rams, even for triple crown receiving winner Cooper Kupp.

While Kupp shattered new franchise records and had a season to remember as the league leader in all three major receiving categories, he won’t have Robert Woods next to him for the first time in his Rams career once the 2022 season arrives.

Woods was sent away via trade to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, March 20 in exchange for a sixth round draft pick. In the process, it breaks up one of the league’s most consistent receiving duos in Kupp and Woods — who were L.A. teammates from 2017 to 2021.

Kupp took to social media to finally break his silence on “Bobby Trees” parting ways with the Rams in an emotional letter.

‘The Standard’

Here’s how Kupp will remember his now former teammate: “The standard” he set forth inside the “Rams House.”

Here’s what Kupp wrote on his Twitter:

“There aren’t any words that will do Robert Woods the justice he deserves for what he has meant to me over the last five years. The standard for what it means to be a pro about your craft. The standard for the sacrifice required to elevate the people around you to be their best. The standard in walking the walk.” “There is no doubt in my mind the incredible impact he has had on the transformation of the L.A. Rams for the better. Success is found in the mud. And the only way to effect positive change is by getting your hands dirty. I’ve appreciated his respect for this, and his willingness to get his hands in the dirt so he can leave his fingerprints on this organization.” “The culture that we live by, the attitude we take to the field, the mentality in which we prepare…all molded and shaped thanks to Bobby Trees.” “Thank you for everything Woody.”

Woods & Kupp Together

Again, few receiving duos worked strongly in unison together than Kupp and Woods.

Woods was first to establish himself as a 1,000-yard receiver in 2018 with 1,219 yards — his first 1,000-yard season. During that same season, Kupp was limited to eight starts but averaged 14.2 yards per catch and tied Woods with 6 receiving touchdowns.

But in the next two seasons, both established themselves as a dynamic 90-catch duo: Woods hauling in 90 grabs in 2019 and 2020, while Kupp snatching 94 and 92 receptions, respectively. Both wideouts also combined for 21 touchdowns during that span.

Both shared this breakout moment during 2020: Collaborating for 275 yards against eventual Super Bowl 55 champion the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp combined for 275 receiving yards in the victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. It was a terrific showing from one of the best WR duos pic.twitter.com/CWgiL7ngf4 — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) September 22, 2021

Both men were never driven by ego, as noted in this past feature from Charissa Thompson of Fox Sports.

No ego, just playing for each other. How @robertwoods + @CooperKupp's relationship motivates one of the best duos in the game. pic.twitter.com/pJse6oMhq1 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 12, 2020

Woods’ 2021 season, unfortunately, was cut short due to an ACL tear he sustained during practice. But guess who sent him well wishes? His fellow wideout teammate Kupp.

Together, the two men established the following: A combined 800 catches, 10,143 yards, 63 touchdowns, winning two NFC conference titles and of course, winning Super Bowl 56.

Now, Kupp will spend the Rams’ pursuit of back-to-back Vince Lombardi trophies with new teammate Allen Robinson — with Kupp already greeting his new receiving partner in the gym.