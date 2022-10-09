League Sources Give Strong Take on State of Rams’ WR Room

The first four games of the Los Angeles Rams‘ 2022 season has witnessed a potential record-breaking campaign once again for Cooper Kupp.

However, the rest of the receivers not named Kupp have had limited production — with many analysts believing change is needed for the Rams.

Now, multiple sources have told Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo if the Rams are indeed lobbying for wide receiver help.

Where the Rams Stand in the WR Room

To reiterate, Kupp has snatched 42 passes already through four games including three surpassing 10 receptions.

But the next closest wideout to the Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player is Ben Skowronek at 12 catches…and he’s played more of a fullback role for the Rams. No other Rams wideout, including newcomer Allen Robinson, has topped the 10-reception plateau in the first quarter of the season.

So where do the Rams stand on addressing this?

“Odell Beckham Jr. has always felt like the most likely addition for the Los Angeles Rams, even though he likely won’t be fully healthy until the stretch run,” Lombardo first wrote in his Friday, October 7 mailbag column.

And are the Rams, aggressive pursuers of trades and free agency in the era of Sean McVay and Les Snead, pursuing options?

“However, from multiple league conversations, it does not seem as though the Rams or general manager Les Snead are actively shopping the receiver market,” Lombardo wrote.

One league source who spoke to Lombardo on the condition of anonymity then cleared the air on if the Rams are actively pursuing options.

“I haven’t heard a thing about them looking for receiver help,” a league source told Heavy. “But, in my opinion, they absolutely should be.”

One Idea Continues to Float Around

As mentioned in this Heavy on Rams story from September 27, New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay remains unhappy…and linked as a potential possibility for the Rams.

It’s not just the Rams’ history of luring in big names that comes into play here. But also his past ties to Matthew Stafford who caught 183 passes and 22 touchdowns while in the Motor City with Stafford per Pro Football Reference. But hurdles are imminent, Lombardo writes.

“While Kenny Golladay could certainly benefit from a change of scenery, catching just 2 more passes this season than the average reader of this story, there would certainly be logistical hurdles to the Rams acquiring him — if they even see potential in Sean McVay’s scheme,” Lombardo said.

He added: “Golladay is due $27.5 million over the next two seasons, and if the Giants traded the under-performing wide receiver this season, would likely need to pay the bulk of his remaining salary. Giants general manager Joe Schoen has been steadfast in avoiding pushing financial obligations into next season. Likewise, trading Golladay in 2023 would create $18 million in new cap space, while triggering a $6.8 million dead money charge. Beckham Jr. has certainly been in the Rams’ sights, but even as the offense continues to underperform with quarterback Matthew Stafford, it doesn’t sound as though any move at wide receiver is imminent.”

So there it is. Beckham is still touring, while Golladay is intriguing yet a hurdle. But we’ll see if the Rams add someone in three weeks before the trade deadline.