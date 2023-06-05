Reason for Bills Signing Ex-$64 Million Rams Star Pointed Out by Insider

Going from the “Rams House” to “Bills Mafia” took on a new theme on the morning of Monday, June 5 for both the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. This time, former $64 million edge rusher Leonard Floyd became the latest to rejoin his Ex-Rams teammates in Western New York, signing a one-year deal per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Sources: The #Bills are making a late splash in free agency, agreeing to terms with former #Rams standout pass-rusher Leonard Floyd. He gets a 1-year deal after 9 sacks last season. And Buffalo adds another key player on the edge. pic.twitter.com/26il6sleMX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2023

There’s plenty of past Rams representation on the Bills. The team signed Floyd’s former teammates David Edwards and Taylor Rapp at guard and safety, respectively, during the 2023 free agency cycle. Of course, the Bills also swooped up Von Miller last year following Miller’s run at the Vince Lombardi Trophy with the Rams.

But speaking of Miller, NFL insider for Sports Illustrated Albert Breer gave this detail explaining the reason behind the Bills adding “Flo” to the lineup.

“Good insurance in case Von Miller can’t start the season,” Breer shared.

Miller ended 2022 on injured reserve due to a torn ACL. Based off Breer’s words, Miller is still uncertain to be cleared for football related activities come training camp. The Bills moving ahead in adding Floyd helps give Buffalo breathing room in the edge rush department.

What Floyd Brings to ‘Bills Mafia’

Floyd wasn’t labeled a major star near Hollywood for the Rams. But his supporting role proved to be valuable for the L.A. pass rush. He’s likely to bolster the supporting cast next to a healthier Miller and new $68 million man Oliver.

The Bills will additionally get a pass rusher who’s been on a hot streak production wise. The moment he arrived to the City of Angels via the Chicago Bears, his sack numbers rose.

Floyd’s first season with the Rams ended with 10.5 sacks, his first double-digit sack season. He stayed above nine sacks the next two seasons — which includes the Super Bowl 56 run.

Last season, with longtime leader in sacks Aaron Donald out toward the end of ’22 with a high ankle sprain, Floyd ended the year as the Rams’ top sack artist with nine sacks. He also happened to be one of the last 2021 edge rushers left standing as the team parted ways with Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis during the season.

Floyd gives a blend of power and bend to the Bills pressure. Both came in handy the last time he teamed with Miller. But now, Floyd enters a room with Gregory Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa — both of whom combined for 14.5 sacks in 2022.

Floyd’s addition is also considered a step into improving a pass rush that mysteriously wore down against the Cincinnati Bengals during the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

Who’s Capable of Becoming the ‘Flo’ for the Rams in 2023?

Now that Floyd is signed and reuniting with his past Rams teammates in the Eastern time zone, the Rams can continue to turn their attention to finding out who will not only replace him, but have the potential to lead this team in sacks like he did.

Donald will be the heavy contender as he treks his way to becoming fully healthy. But “A.D.” will still command lots of blocking attention. Someone next to Donald will have to knife through and collect the sacks when Donald faces a field traffic jam. Who are the best contenders? Here are three:

Byron Young: The 77th overall pick was taken in the third round for a reason — to reignite the pass rush especially in the absence of Floyd. Young lacks Floyd’s length, but the former Tennessee Volunteer has a combination of arm length and foot speed to slip past offensive linemen. He’s also an inside gap attacker…perfect for Donald once he’s tied up.

Michael Hoecht: It appears that Hoecht’s move to edge is here to stay. He brings a fiery mix of power and tenacity to the position. A big thing for him will be getting to the quarterback quick to lead the way in sacks.

Daniel Hardy: The Rams became excited about Hardy’s prospects during 2022 training camp. His foot explosion was a reason why. Now, Hardy has a great chance to hold off the incoming edge rushers (including Young) to cement his case as a starter, plus possible “Flo” replacement.