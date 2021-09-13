Matthew Stafford Doesn’t Take Long to Get Rams Into End Zone [LOOK]

Matthew Stafford entered the 2021 season firing 282 career touchdown passes in 12 years in Detroit.

Touchdown No. 283 didn’t take long to occur – in just two passing attempts to be exact in his Los Angeles Rams‘ debut on Sunday, September 12.

On the Rams’ first offensive possession, plus with 10:51 on the first quarter clock, the 33-year-old Stafford immediately showed off the arm that convinced the Rams to trade for him: Firing a soul-snatching 67-yard bomb to Van Jefferson for his first career touchdown pass with his new team as the Rams took the early lead against the Chicago Bears.

This Stafford guy can SLING IT 🎯 His first touchdown as a Ram to @VanJefferson12! pic.twitter.com/t1938rUAJ0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 13, 2021

Stafford Operated Out of Renown Rams Look

The Rams had been planning to return to their famed 11 Personnel look (one tight end, one running back), which dominated defenses in the first two years of the Sean McVay era.

And that play saw the following players: Darrell Henderson (RB), Cooper Kupp (wide receiver), Robert Woods (WR), Tyler Higbee (TE) and the one who crossed the end zone Jefferson.

The Bears bit on the run with Henderson taking the fake handoff. The weakside defense end gets drawn into the middle of the offensive line after thinking run, allowing Stafford to take advantage and roll out to his left.

Meanwhile, Jefferson not only got behind three different Bears defenders, but even fell to the ground. However, no Bear touched him after the fall, enabling him to keep the play alive and score the first regular season touchdown in front of the “Rams House” at SoFi Stadium – and give Stafford his first career aerial score as a member of the “Ramily.”

Social Media Explodes on Stafford Bomb

The reaction were quick once the Rams Twitter account posted the highlight clip – as quick as how the Rams scored.

The NFL Twitter account said: “That didn’t take long.”

In three words, the Pro Football Focus Twitter account said “Welcome to L.A.” to Stafford online.

There was one former Stafford teammate who saw the Bears surrender the long ball, taking to Twitter to react to it.

Retired NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith, who won two Super Bowls, let it be known on the social media site to put some respect on Stafford’s game.

Matthew Stafford has been a dog all of these years. A lot of folks don’t know that because he was trapped in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/zGunBtzy72 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 13, 2021

The Reese’s Senior Bowl account, which once had a young Jefferson play in the collegiate game, posted their praise to the former Florida Gator.

Another fan clearly had a tears of joy type tweet, using the Terrell Owens Gif pertaining to quarterbacks.

Comedian Frank Caliendo, best known for his appearances on ESPN and Fox NFL Sunday plus renowned for his John Madden impersonations, tweeted this prediction after that Stafford-to-Jefferson connection.

Matthew Stafford is going to pass for 10,000 yards this season. — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) September 13, 2021

Then, ESPN Rams beat reporter Lindsey Thiry tweeted she felt the 288,500 square metered SoFi Stadium shake, almost like the San Andreas fault woke up.

And for the first time in stadium history, SoFi Stadium is literally shaking after a HUGE deep ball from Matthew Stafford to Van Jefferson for a touchdown. That's the way to open this place up. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 13, 2021

ESPN Stats and Info reported this nugget: Stafford’s touchdown throw is tied for his longest completion on an opening drive since he found his last favorite target Calvin “Megatron” Johnson on a 67-yarder from seven years ago.

Of course, there was shade thrown at former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, with this tweet by Sosa Kremenjas of PFF.