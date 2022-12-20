Matthew Stafford’s 2-Word Answer on 2023 Fuels Intrigue for Rams Fans

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have had a season to forget compared to 2021. Stafford dealing with a concussion and spinal cord contusion during the season and the Rams now falling to 4-10 are the reasons 2022 is labeled forgetful in the “Rams House.”

But on the morning of Tuesday, December 20, he gave a simple two-word answer regarding his future which refueled Rams fans: “Oh no.”

Those two words indicate that there will be no retirement plans for Stafford in 2023 as he answered that burning question about his future to his wife Kelly on her “The Morning After” podcast.

And Stafford’s answer sparked some intrigue among Ram fans.

Here it is from Matthew himself on retirement: pic.twitter.com/S3hUsHlArR — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) December 20, 2022

‘Time to Get Back What’s Ours’

Fans chimed in the moment the two words were blurted from the Super Bowl 56 winner.

As some now call it: 2023 with Stafford will be the “revenge” season for the Rams.

“I think this season gave the wives and kids extra time with their men but sorry if I sound selfish. Enjoy it now next season is the revenge season. The injured better stretch do yoga. Lift. Eat right. Get in a chamber. Time to get back what’s ours. The division and the title,” one fan named Ronald Damian said on Twitter.

Another fan used “revenge tour” as his wording with the hour glass emoji.

The Los Angeles Rams UK Twitter account popped the champagne with this Gif:

By returning next season, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo broke down the incentives Stafford will have financially.

“Matthew Stafford is due $27.5 million from the #Rams in 2023. All of it is guaranteed for injury, with $1.5 million of it fully guaranteed. There’s a $26 million option bonus in March that basically triggers another $31 million fully guaranteed in 2024,” Garofolo shared.

The QB Room Stafford Will Walk Into

As he stood on the sidelines with his spinal ailment, Stafford has become a helping hand in getting Baker Mayfield to navigate the Rams’ offense in his absence.

But could the two throws passes to one another to warm up in practices next season?

By being claimed off waivers before the December 8 Las Vegas Raiders contest, the Rams took on Mayfield’s $4,858,000 salary for the remainder of the 2022 season per Spotrac. However, Mayfield is set to become an unrestricted free agent for 2023.

It turns out, though, the rest of the QB room after Stafford are facing free agency.

John Wolford, who had to step in for three games while also dealing with his own injury (neck stiffness), is a restricted free agent for 2023. The 27-year-old and longtime backup for the Rams including for Jared Goff signed a one-year, $895,000 deal this past offseason. Bryce Perkins, meanwhile, is an exclusive rights free agent for ’23. Perkins’ deal pays him up to $742,500. So the Rams and general manager Les Snead will have to include quarterbacks in their offseason signing plans.

The only one from this group in the UFA category is Mayfield. And considering how he won over the Rams with his wild 48 hours before the Raiders win, plus being the most healthy option behind center for the rest of the year, the Rams and Mayfield could become convinced to give it another try…which could also give the Rams two former first overall picks on their QB depth chart.

One thing is certain, though: Stafford isn’t ready to walk away.