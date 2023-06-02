Rams Coordinator Reveals When Stetson Bennett is at His Best Right Now

Stetson Bennett isn’t the only one absorbing as much information as he can during Los Angeles Rams practices in Thousand Oaks. His newest offensive coordinator is also in a learning mode next to Sean McVay — educating himself on the Rams’ personnel and their strengths, including discovering what the rookie quarterback brings to the mix.

Mike LaFleur, however, already sounds like he’s taken a liking to the 2023 fourth rounder. He not only told the L.A. media on Wednesday, May 31 how invested the national title winner is, but also shared when Bennett is at his best so far during OTAs.

“Well, he’s really invested in this thing, you know? And we knew that coming in. Just obviously the success he had at Georgia and our scouting department. (General Manager) Les (Snead) and all those guys just doing a great job of letting us know what kind of guy he is. But again, he’s like everyone else,” LaFleur said. “I mean, there’s times he’s swimming out there in terms of just how much information we’re giving him.

And that’s when the first-year offensive coordinator of the Rams unveiled where Bennett’s strength is from what he’s seen so far.

“I think he’s best when the ball is just snapped,” LaFleur said. “All this stuff is new to him in terms of the verbiage, but when that ball snaps, you can just tell it’s not too big for him. He can breathe easy when that ball snaps and he’s got kind of that natural gamer to him.”

Has Bennett Impressed so Far?

Bennett is yet to officially throw his first NFL pass. In fact, the next time he takes the field will be August 12 at the same venue he won his 2022 season national title at in SoFi Stadium.

However, the fourth rounder has dazzled on play action roll outs — as seen here via the Rams Twitter account from Wednesday:

Bennett, though, is still in a studying mode inside the Rams’ practice facility near Cal Lutheran and in his hotel room. But what also helps the decorated Bulldogs passer is being around another beloved Georgia Bulldog in Matthew Stafford.

“He remembers what it was like whenever he was me, a younger guy not really having a full concept of it,” Bennett said to reporters following May 23 practice. “And so he dumbs it down for me and just says, ‘look here, look there, blah, blah, blah. So that’s where listening to him and how he applies the simple stuff to the complex stuff (helps).”

Is Bennett Already QB2?

Way too early to say that Bennett is the second option behind Stafford. Both Georgia stars and free agent signing Brett Rypien have gotten their share of reps behind center.

But again, Bennett’s strength from what LaFleur has seen early on is what happens after the snap.

“Same kind of thing I was saying earlier: When that ball snaps, that’s probably when he is at his best right now in terms of just continuing to learn the verbiage and all that kind of stuff and managing that huddle, that’s all new. All these words are new and that’s always the biggest struggle for all the positions, particularly the quarterback,” LaFleur said. “So he’s continuing to work on it. I know he puts in a lot of time with our (Quarterbacks Coach/Pass Game Coordinator) Zac Robinson, whether it be on the weekends, or obviously during the week getting script ready and stuff like that. But when that ball is snapped, he’s a football player and it shows out there.”

Bennett becomes the first rookie quarterback LaFleur will work with since Zach Wilson of 2021 while with the New York Jets.