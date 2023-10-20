Rams Had Blessing From Ex-Rival Coach Before Adding RB Myles Gaskin

Turns out, the Los Angeles Rams signing of Myles Gaskin came with a blessing from a former NFC West coaching rival.

As Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur revealed Thursday, October 19 with the L.A. media, former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator turned Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel helped become an instrumental blessing sealer for the Rams — in a rare case of past 49ers helping L.A.

What LaFleur Revealed in Response to Gaskin Signing

LaFleur got asked if Gaskin was someone he always admired even during a time both were AFC East rivals. The former Dolphin not only has the first-year Rams offensive coordinator’s respect, but added how hearing from McDaniel gave the Rams peace in adding the veteran running back who played in McDaniel’s system.

“Yeah, he’s been a good player in this league. Unfortunately for him, he fell behind a really talented crew there in Miami and because he’s talented himself and that’s obviously why he’s been in the league as long as he has and has had the production. So had a lot of respect for him,” LaFleur began.

“Obviously just hearing about, you know, from (Dolphins Head Coach) (Mike) McDaniel about what kind of guy he is and (assistant Head Coach) Jimmy Lake, what kind of guy he is in the 24 hours I’ve known him or however long, 36 [hours], it’s holding true right now.”

Gaskin comes during a time the Rams have to operate without Kyren Williams — who was seen with a walking scooter while nursing his ankle injury from the Week 6 romp of the Arizona Cardinals — and Ronnie Rivers, out with a PCL injury.

Did Gaskin Thrive Under McDaniel? A Look Back at Past Production

McDaniel is currently creating a buzz across the NFL for his creative and aggressive offensive approach.

His offense has been described by fans and analysts as an old-school running approach but with a twist. As seen here versus the Carolina Panthers, the Dolphins run this fake reverse out of a single-wing formation — a formation that’s been in existence since before the 1970s. Difference is, McDaniel runs it out of the shotgun.

This is so beautiful. Single Wing is football in it's purest form! pic.twitter.com/cQ0sRhoUSc — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) October 17, 2023

But how did Gaskin fare under McDaniel? Or was he really lost in that backfield shuffle?

Gaskin had some early promise with the Dolphins. But that was mostly with Brian Flores as the head coach. Before McDaniel, Gaskin started in 17 games and racked up 1,329 yards and scored seven rushing touchdowns. He also produced back-to-back seasons of hitting past 40 receptions in 2020 and 2021.

Myles Gaskin joins the Rams in an influx of running backs after injuries, sustained last week. Gaskin was very serviceable in Miami as he rushed for 1200 yards and caught 90 passes during a two year stretch of 2020 and 2021 pic.twitter.com/Vd0HDu1m25 — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) October 18, 2023

But his numbers and reps went down in 2022 during McDaniel’s first season.

Gaskin didn’t start in any game. He only saw action in four total games. And his final numbers? Just 10 carries for only 26 yards. No touchdowns. And as a receiver, Gaskin hauled in only four catches for 28 yards.

But now, and after a brief stop with the Minnesota Vikings, Gaskin gets a new opportunity and in an offense that needs the extra presence of running backs. Already, LaFleur is convinced that Gaskin won’t be wide-eyed when called upon.

“So if he gets his opp, I know the game’s not going to be too big for him and so do his teammates,” LaFleur said.

Currently, it’s still to be determined if the Rams will elevate Gaskin to the active roster ahead of the Week 7 home contest versus the Pittsburgh Steelers as Gaskin remains on practice squad. But again, he’s considered one of the healthy remaining options in a room with rookie Zach Evans and fellow RB veteran Royce Freeman.

The Rams also welcomed back Super Bowl winner Darrell Henderson to the practice squad.