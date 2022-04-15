Heavy on Rams Mock Draft 1.0: Champs Add Talent With NFL Bloodlines

We will soon know who will represent the 2022 rookie class for the Los Angeles Rams in two weeks once the NFL Draft arrives.

This time, though, we’re going to roll out something new: We’re making the picks.

Here’s how this one works: This mock won’t just rely on positional needs, but will also base this on guys we’ve seen in action during Saturdays and add why they’re a fit for what the Super Bowl 56 champs do.

What we will reveal with this mock projection is this: The Rams not only address their top needs, but add three players who hail from NFL households.

Here’s who we’re projecting to the champs.

Round 3, No. 104: Cam Taylor-Britt, Cornerback, Nebraska

The Rams start in the secondary for the first time since taking Taylor Rapp at safety first in 2019. And, Taylor-Britt adds to the list of past quarterbacks on the Rams roster.

But he fills this need for the Rams: An extra cornerback after the departure of Darious Williams. Taylor-Britt’s aggressive ability to pounce on the football should entice defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who knows DB play well as a past secondary coach. While he gets torched by double moves, his recovery speed makes up for it. He also has lined up at both corner and safety — which could make him appealing as the second “star” option next to Jalen Ramsey.





Round 4, No. 142: Lecitus Smith, Offensive Guard, Virginia Tech

Even with all the offensive linemen the Rams resigned during the offseason, losing Austin Corbett is still a significant loss at guard. This is where Smith comes in.

The Hokies trench standout ran a 5.19 at the NFL Combine — which is impressive for guards. The quick feet comes in handy in pass protection, which should make quarterback Matthew Stafford smile. As it is, pass protection was his primary strength at VT. But take a look at his nasty streak on this run play and you’ll understand why Smith looks appealing as a Ram:

Round 5, No. 175: Amare Barno, Edge Defender, Virginia Tech

We’ll go back-to-back with some Hokies here. But Barno with his fifth round value fills an immediate need: Edge rush help.

The 6-foot-4, 246-pounder ran an uncanny 40-yard dash time of 4.37…as a defensive lineman. That instantly qualifies him as a Morris guy since he’s used speed on the edge. Barno will need to add to his hand technique arsenal (though he’s used a chop/spin move before), but he’s capable of giving Leonard Floyd some edge help with Von Miller and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo gone.





Round 6, No. 211: Noah Elliss, Interior Defensive Line, Idaho

Now we get into the guys with the past league bloodlines.

Elliss is the son of former Detroit Lions two-time Pro Bowler Luther Elliss. And like his father, the Idaho Vandal has a towering, imposing frame but at 6-foot-4, 365-pounds. This Elliss shows some wicked grown man strength that can get 300-plus pounders walking backwards as seen below:

NT Noah Elliss – Idaho 6’4 365lbs 😳 This dude is a brick wall but oddly has a legitimate get-off/first step… Hilarious to watch a 360lb NT play with a high butt, track stance Will have some @ShrineBowl highlights pic.twitter.com/wC5VQIF2qD — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 19, 2022

While the Rams drafted Bobby Brown as a future nose tackle option in 2021, depth at this position is still a need with Sebastian Joseph-Day off to the Chargers. Elliss is considered a raw prospect given his need to refine his technique plus the weight concerns he’ll likely face. But he’s a space eater who can punish centers and guards.

Round 6, No. 212: Derrick Deese Jr, Tight End, San Jose State

We’ll stay with the theme of prospects from an NFL family tree. This time with the son of former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Derrick Deese.

This Deese, though, adds a needed blocker at tight end with Johnny Mundt off to Minnesota. But he’s shown bully ball tactics after the catch.

While he lacks speed and separation after the grab, he’s capable of setting a physical tone for an offense — which was what he did in the Silicon Valley.





Round 6, No. 218: Luke Wattenberg, Center, Washington

Brian Allen is back, but Wattenberg can give backup insurance.

He’s got impressive size for a center at 6-foot-5, 300-pounds. But he’s a four-year starter at both center and guard and his primary strength is pass protection — which should intrigue the Rams at this spot.

A center with OT experience is nice luxury for an OL scheme… Can pop out and be comfortable on edge/in space Luke Wattenberg has played 2500 snaps at LT, LG, C in 4 years at Washington… This is a guy you want in your OL room all day. pic.twitter.com/MnDVhMNR8G — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) June 8, 2021

Round 7, No. 238: Ronnie Rivers, Running Back, Fresno State

Here’s what’s tricky about the backfield: The Rams may choose to draft a back early (James Cook of Georgia was mentioned as an option before), or they may end up keeping free agent Sony Michel for another year. But, this unit dealt with a myriad of injuries and key reserve Darrell Henderson enters free agency in 2023.

While the son of former Lions back Ron Rivers had a stronger Pro Day than combine, Rivers was still ultra-productive at Fresno State and shattered the school’s touchdown record. But here’s what could entice Sean McVay: Rivers’ ability to catch out of the backfield, with 150 total grabs and 11 touchdowns as proof.





Round 7, No. 253: Matt Araiza, Punter, San Diego State

Is punter a need after signing Riley Dixon?

It probably won’t hurt to have depth. And if, arguably, the best punter in the draft is available, he’s worth getting here. That leg power, though, is enticing.