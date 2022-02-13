Odell Beckham Jr. & Girlfriend Lauren Wood Are on ‘Baby Watch’

Heading into the Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. admitted he is on “baby watch” as his girlfriend Lauren Wood is expecting to have their first child at any moment. Beckham declined to firmly commit to playing in the Super Bowl if the birth coincided with the big game, admitting that he wants to be present with Wood for the event.

“And baby watch, man, I’m literally, my phone is right here just in case, so I’m on call,” Beckham noted during a February 7 press conference. “I don’t need you to put the energy in the air about the Saturday night or the Sunday thing because, nah I think God’s got a different plan. I don’t need it during the Super Bowl. I want to be able to see my child being born, so I’m on watch, I’m on standby. God willing, it’ll be tonight or tomorrow or Wednesday.”

The couple has been keeping fans posted throughout the pregnancy, and Wood shared this photo on Instagram just a few days before the Super Bowl.

Wood Is a Fitness Trainer & Former Member of the Air Force

Wood is a fitness trainer and also models for a variety of brands. During an interview with I Saw It First, Wood revealed that she was in the Air Force.

“I’m in the military, I keep it separate to my Instagram but yeah I’m in the Air Force,” Wood noted.

Wood also made a 2019 appearance on Ballers and was on the MTV show Wild ‘N Out from 2014 to 2016.

Wood Calls OBJ Her ‘Missing Puzzle Piece’

The couple has no problem sharing heartfelt messages to each other on social media. Wood took to Instagram in 2020 to wish Beckham a happy birthday and described the receiver as her “missing puzzle piece.”

“Happy birthday to my best friend 😍,” Wood said in a November 5, 2020 Instagram post. “U r my missing puzzle piece. your energy is tooo raw & im grateful to experience it 🖤 I believe in you & got your back 💯 I’ve never met a you before 🪐 a different breed of MAN. Keep letting God use you as a vessel to build this incredible legacy & inspire the world 👑 I love you yumiii …N2S 😈.”

Beckham to Wood: ‘My Favorite Thing About Us Is Us’

Beckham shared a message of his own on Wood’s birthday. The Rams receiver noted that, “my favorite thing about us is us.”

“Thru thick and thin everyday wit u has been a blessing,” Beckham said in a March 13, 2021 Instagram post. “I kno that God has placed you in my life for a special reason, and excited about that adventure to find out why. My favorite thing about us is US and no one or anything in this world can come between that. Happy glow day to my hipbone! I love u YUMI! Time to elevate!! Ps…ur gettin old asf 😇😂😂.”

Beckham is hoping for both a Super Bowl ring and the birth of their baby not to happen this weekend.