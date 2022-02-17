Rams’ Odell Beckham Secures Big Payday After Super Bowl [LOOK]

He left Super Bowl 56 in agonizing pain. Then shed tears following the big game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

But guess what? Odell Beckham of the Los Angeles Rams just became wealthier — and earned himself a big earning with the team that brought him in back in November 2021.

The 29-year-old wide receiver may have left with an ACL tear that could jeopardize his playing status for 2022. However, the polarizing wideout who signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Rams is now getting some extra dollars for being a part of the Rams’ title run.

The Bonus Cash Beckham Receives

Beckham, according to Bleacher Report, is now $3 million richer:

.@obj bet on himself … and won. Incentives with the Rams:

✅ $500K for wild-card win

✅ $750K for div-round win

✅ $750K for winning NFC

✅ $1M for winning SB $3M total 💰 pic.twitter.com/WTwMupqeBv — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 17, 2022

Here’s a complete breakdown of what Beckham earned per Spotrac:

Wildcard game: Against the Arizona Cardinals on January 17 (Martin Luther King Day), Beckham earned $500,000 dollars after catching 4 passes for 54 yards and scored once in the 34-11 trouncing at SoFi. Beckham also showed off his arm that game:

Divisional round game: Beckham’s earnings increased after helping guide the Rams to the 30-27 road win over the defending Super Bowl champions from the 2020 season the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, raking in $750,000. Beckham improved his totals in the victory: 6 catches for 69 yards.

On 2nd & 8, Stafford 17-yd pass to Odell Beckham Jr#Rams 20 #Buccaneers 3 Q3 pic.twitter.com/Izk4XGLDpq — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 23, 2022

NFC championship game: Beckham turned his game up another level — and in the process turned in another big check during his first taste of the NFL postseason. Beckham delivered his first and only 100-yard game in 2021: 9 catches for 113 yards in the 20-17 home win over the San Francisco 49ers. The money OBJ came home with? Same as the amount from the Bucs’ win.

BIG PLAY Stafford 26-yd pass to Odell Beckham Jr#49ers 10 #Rams 7 Q3 pic.twitter.com/hgX5bdXfwA — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 31, 2022

Super Bowl: Here’s where OBJ hit the seven-figure mark. Despite leaving with his ACL tear after grabbing two catches including the game’s first touchdown, Beckham, through the tears and bad knee, still earned $1 million since the Rams won.

Beckham is expected to undergo surgery on his injured knee soon, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday, February 15.

From NFL Now: #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr is expected to have surgery to repair his ACL in the coming days, but before all this… the compassion of Robert Woods in the halftime locker room led to a special moment. pic.twitter.com/FG92QjhgQQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2022

But yes indeed. When you add the totals, Beckham gets $3 million coming his way — more than what his contract originally was with the Rams.

Beckham in Celebration Mode

Beckham sent out a series of tweets following the three-point victory over the Cincinnati Bengals — going from cries to celebration mode.

“LA WE DID IT!” was one of his tweets.

Next was a thank you post to his fans and to God.

“Thank u all for the love and support. God always got me. He’s always had a plan. He made me a world champion ! I’m so grateful!” was his next tweet.

The Rams Twitter account also sent out this reminder involving OBJ: He pointed to the camera and blurted the words “The next time you see me, I’m going to be a world champion,” which was before the Rams’ final practice of the season before the Super Bowl.

Beckham’s last public appearance? That would be the victory parade held near the USC campus and outside of the L.A. Memorial Coliseum with the rest of his team — soaking in his first championship in the league and now, a man with extra cash in his wallet.