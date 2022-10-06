Former Rams Star Reveals Who Odell Beckham is Visiting Next

One man has become a closet publicist of Odell Beckham Jr. during the week of October 3, 2022.

And he’s someone who’s a longtime friend of OBJ — and former Los Angeles Rams teammates with the perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver who is projected to be cleared to play one month from now following rehabbing his ACL tear.

Beckham, who hasn’t played a snap since Super Bowl 56, has gone on a “recruiting tour” sort of speak to determine where he’ll sign next. And one NFL star revealed his next set of destinations.

Who is he Visiting?

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, October 5 in Buffalo, Von Miller was asked about his friend who he talks to weekly. The former Rams edge rusher who helped ignite the pass rush alongside Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd shared OBJ is on his “Super Bowl tour” before sharing his next stops.

“He is going on tour now,” Miller told reporters in Buffalo (h/t Jon Scott of Spectrum News Buffalo). “He’s going to the Giants’ practice facility and the Saints, Tampa and all that stuff ― which you should. You should go around and see the league and get the love. He’s still on (his) Super Bowl tour.”

"I talk to OBJ probably every week." Von Miller says Odell Beckham Jr. now "on tour" with visits to Giants, Saints, and Bucs. Miller concludes with a smile… "I think when it's time to get down the business, we already know where he's going to be at."#Bills pic.twitter.com/lSB5rmXiIZ — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 5, 2022

Miller is a believer that OBJ has “done just about everything in his league.” Plus added “He’s a vet in this league too and he knows understands teams and the way teams are built up too. I’m sure when he looks at our team, he can see how he fits in our team.” He also cracked a smile when he spoke about where he believes OBJ will end up.

“I think when it’s time to get down the business, we already know where he’s going to be at. Just in my eyes. I already know where he’s going to be at,” Miller said, hinting at Buffalo.

But, each team mentioned brings forth some selling points that could persuade OBJ. Including two franchises he played for.

Are Rams Still in the Picture? Plus How Does OBJ Fit Others That Were Mentioned?

Here’s an overview of the three receiver situations Beckham is likely inquiring about.

Tampa Bay: Speculation of OBJ possibly being a Buccaneer intensified when Beckham was seen meeting then engaging in a conversation with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady before the Bucs’ September 18 road game in New Orleans. Even the Bucs’ Twitter account captured that moment.

The Bucs did add veteran Julio Jones before the season. Meanwhile, Russell Gage leads the way with 21 catches while Mike Evans has 16. The Bucs, however, ended up losing Cole Beasley to retirement after being a late September addition — which could give T.B leverage to add OBJ.

New Orleans: This would be a Louisiana homecoming for Beckham if he joins the Saints, especially since he’s a New Orleans native.

But how will the Saints distribute the ball and insert OBJ into the plans with Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Ex-college football teammate Jarvis Landry all having between 15 to 21 catches at the moment? Beckham, again, has familiarity with the Bayou and teamed with Landry on the Cleveland Browns.

New York Giants: Josina Anderson of CBS Sports first reported that OBJ visited the Giants. However, a league source told Heavy’s NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo that Beckham was there to visit with injured wideout Sterling Shepard.

But could OBJ make amends with the Giants? And does their 3-1 start secretly convince him? There’s also the ongoing Kenny Golladay saga, who many analysts believe will be a trade deadline move on November 1. There could be room if the Giants pursue.

Now, onto the Rams.

There are Ram fans already clamoring for the team to resign Beckham amid the early offensive struggles. The Rams have been held to 20 points or less in three of their first four games. Outside of Cooper Kupp, the other Ram wideouts — including prized free agent addition Allen Robinson — have caught a combined 26 passes. Head coach Sean McVay in training camp and recently, Jalen Ramsey during a September press conference have called for OBJ to return.

But with Beckham still on a “Super Bowl tour,” it signifies we’re nearing the finishing line of where he’ll end up.