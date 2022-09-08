Odell Beckham Delivers Strong Reactions in Rams Blowout Loss

The night began in celebration inside the “Rams House.” It ended with a Buffalo Bills stampede of the Los Angeles Rams inside SoFi Stadium in a battle of trendy Super Bowl 57 contenders.

And Odell Beckham was witness to it on the evening of Thursday, September 8 while clad in Ram colored street clothes.

Beckham watched his former team get demolished by the team that also has pursued him — with the Bills rolling to the 31-10 smashing in front of more than 70,000 inside a venue basking under an excessive heat warning.

Beckham was vocal throughout the night…on social media. But it was his last series of tweets that drew the most responses.

Beckham Torn Between Both Teams Still, But Vocal About the Rams

It’s been well documented that the Rams and the Bills have done their parts to recruit the perennial Pro Bowler who remains unsigned — making him the most scrutinized still available free agent now that the season has started.

Beckham this time took in the atmosphere without pads and a helmet. But again, the phone was never put down on his end.

“At this game overwhelmed wit emotion I don’t know how to feel,” Beckham tweeted during the game with a laughing emoji. “Part of me wants to be out there and the other part of me is enjoying watching the benefits of the hard work these people put in!”

But then he responded to Major League Baseball player Stone Speer’s tweet about how Beckham was deeply missed by the Rams.

U kno where my heart is — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 9, 2022

But then, as the final seconds wilted away, Beckham began thinking about all the narratives that were going to get spun after this Bills dominance. Safe to say, he’s still backing the team he won his first Super Bowl with…but also reminded fans online that Buffalo is built to be where the Rams are.

“Watch the bull**** story lines and how they try to count the Rams out after one game!!!! Lol like they didn’t lose to the team that’s most likely comin outta the AFC,” Beckham posted.

Then, he responded to a tweet from Fox 8 News Cleveland reporter Tino Bovenzi, who believed that a “Bills Mafia” themed tweet from OBJ indicated he wants nothing to do with the Rams following the 21-point loss.

“Woah woah!!! Relax,” Beckham responded. “My heart is wit them Rams. They show me what the NFL is suppose to be like…and we won a ring. I’m forever grateful! And listen it’s the first game of the season. Relax ! They lost to some dawgsss.”

Woah woah!!! Relax…. My heart is wit them Rams… they show me what the NFL is suppose to be like … and we won a ring, I’m forever grateful ! And listen it’s the first game of the season 😂😂😂 relax ! They lost to some dawgsss — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 9, 2022

Finally, OBJ reacted to a redone photo made and posted by ABC 7 Buffalo sports director Matthew Bove.

All jokes aside !! Can someone make me these pants ! Denim hard!! And flare the bottoms thank u — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 9, 2022

Rams Wideouts Without OBJ

Was OBJ sorely needed?

Before the game, there was high anticipation of Allen Robinson making his Rams debut after signing his blockbuster $46.5 million deal. His addition made some fans and pundits believe that the Rams wouldn’t miss a beat with Beckham not out there.

But here’s this telling stat line: 2021 seventh rounder Ben Skowronek caught four passes for 25 yards…which was three catches and 13 yards more than “A-Rob’s” totals.

Meanwhile, Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp caught 13 passes for 128 yards and scored the Rams’ only touchdown. But the rest of the Rams wideouts? Along with “Benny Skow” and Robinson, they combined for six catches for 47 yards. Tight end Tyler Higbee and running back Darrell Henderson ended up tying for second with five catches apiece (Higbee, in his return from his torn ACL, ended with 39 yards while Henderson had 26).

And the Rams operated without Van Jefferson, who became inactive due to his lingering knee ailment.

Beckham was active on the social media side. Now one has to wonder if the Rams will try to aggressively pursue him then activate him following the opening loss.