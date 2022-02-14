Odell Beckham Jr. Super Bowl Injury: Latest Updates & Status of Rams WR

With minutes remaining in the second quarter of the 2022 Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the game with an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee – the same knee he tore his ACL in October 2020, also against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Trainers attended to Beckham after a target from Matthew Stafford landed incomplete. The wideout left the field under his own power, walking gingerly with assistance.

According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Beckham “pounded his fist on a cooler” as he entered the blue medical tent for further evaluation.

Odell Beckham Jr's non-contact knee injury. this sucks! pic.twitter.com/phpqndadaL — Christian D'Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) February 14, 2022

According to the Rams official Twitter account, Beckham is questionable to return in the second half.

Rams injury update: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) questionable to return. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

Prior to exiting, Beckham hauled in 2 passes for 52 yards and a first-quarter touchdown.

Former NFL Doctor: ‘Worry for Left Knee ACL Retear’

According to former NFL team doctor David Chao, the early “worry” surrounding Beckham’s knee is a potential retearing of his left ACL.

Worry for left knee ACL retear on @obj. Hope I am wrong but left foot sticks in turf and knee shifts non contact.🙏 pic.twitter.com/qyEYeavY7M — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) February 14, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated.