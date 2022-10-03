Fans Buzzing After Rams’ Pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. Takes New Turn

Turns out Odell Beckham Jr. was catching his former team the Los Angeles Rams on television via the east coast.

The free agent, who delivered his last 100-yard outing against the team the Rams battled on Monday, October 3 the San Francisco 49ers was doing more than just tweeting about the huge Monday Night Football contest. He paid a visit to a familiar stop per one NFL insider — sparking new speculation about his 2022 future once he’s cleared to play again.

But the report brought out another source with knowledge of the situation who spoke with Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo to clarify the reason behind Beckham’s visit.

Beckham Visits Place Alongside Former Teammate

Per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, here’s the new turn involving OBJ that piqued the interest of Ram fans, plus fans of the franchise he paid a visit to:

“I am told that WR Odell Beckham Jr. was in the building today, doing a little visit with the Giants, etc.,” Anderson tweeted out on Monday evening.

And it turns out he wasn’t the only past Giant who was in the building.

“Same day as former Giants S Landon Collins worked out for the team. This will be fun,” Anderson added.

Yes, the Giants…the same team where he became a perennial Pro Bowler and was once given a $90 million deal. But had a highly-reported falling out with the franchise and ultimately joined the Cleveland Browns. She included how Beckham was in the facility for one more reason: His injured teammate Sterling Shepard, who tore his own ACL in the Giants’ Week 3 MNF game against the Dallas Cowboys at Met Life Stadium.

“OBJ was able to say hi to a number of his former teammates while in the area, including Sterling Shepard,’ Anderson shared.

Anderson elaborated further on Beckham’s free agent status.

“For those asking, yes free agent opportunities in the future will include exploring multiple teams, including his last one. I think he’d welcome wherever he’s loved,” she posted.

But for Ram fans still holding onto the hope that OBJ can return, especially with the Rams’ current inefficiency in their passing attack and being without Van Jefferson for the early portion of the season, a league source helped chime in to Lombardo.

Source to Heavy’s Lombardo on OBJ Situation

Here’s what a league source told Lombardo on Monday evening:

“He stopped by the facility to check on Shep. It was not a visit with the Giants. Or a visit arranged by the team,” the source told Lombardo. “It was a visit with his friend at the Giants facility. He did not meet or talk with Joe [Schoen] or Dabs [head coach Brian Daboll]. Or anybody else of authority, as far as I know.”

Lombardo first listed Beckham as the best fit for the Rams back on September 15.

“The moment Odell Beckham Jr. is fully healthy to get back onto the field, he’s going to be an instant-impact, high-end starter for a team — most likely a contender — likely just in time for the stretch run,” Lombardo wrote. “The Los Angeles Rams have kept a locker in place, waiting for Odell Beckham Jr.”

Plus, Beckham fueled intrigue of his Rams return with his appearance at the Rams’ season opener against the Buffalo Bills with being on hand for the Super Bowl ring ceremony as SoFi Stadium unveiled the franchise’s newest championship banner. Beckham is waiting to be cleared to play and sign with any needy receiver team after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl 56.