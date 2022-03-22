Ex-Super Bowl MVP Gives Telling Take on What Rams Will Expect in 2022

Ottis Anderson can relate to the Los Angeles Rams.

After watching the Rams capture the franchise’s second Vince Lombardi Trophy this past season, Anderson himself knows that feeling: The powerful running back won two Super Bowls himself with the New York Giants — winning the game’s Most Valuable Player honors in their second title.

He also knows what the Rams are facing the next time they take the field: Handling the hype, expectations and lastly, the scrutiny of being a defending Super Bowl champion in the NFL.

The now 65-year-old Anderson recently spoke with Heavy through his partnership with the memorabilia company SIGND to offer his telling take on what the Rams will likely expect in 2022.

Anderson Says Rams Won’t be This Particular Title

When it comes to placing a target or wearing it, guess which one the two-time Pro Bowler believes will happen for the Rams? They’ll have the target.

And Anderson believes the Rams will have that title for 17 games.

“You really can’t (handle the scrutiny). You’re a target. Everybody that you play against becomes their Super Bowl,” Anderson said. “It’s to prove to the world that if they were to get in there (the title game) they would’ve beaten you. So that’s what they’re looking at.”

If anything, Anderson has the belief that no matter the opponent — regardless if it’s a division rival, playoff contender or a team playing for a high draft pick — every Rams game will have a February-type feel when they play against the Rams.

“Everybody that suits up against the Rams, it’s a Super Bowl and it’s to prove to the world that if it was them who was playing (the Rams) this is what would’ve happened,” Anderson said.

The Rams will already have a different looking 2022 roster. The team lost Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills in a blockbuster six-year, $120 million deal. Veteran blindside protector Andrew Whitworth has since retired. The team also traded away captain Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans for a sixth rounder.

The team did resign some key free agents along the offensive line including starting center Brian Allen. They also bolstered the receiving corps with the stunning addition of Pro Bowl wideout Allen Robinson from the Chicago Bears. But the status of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still pending as he’s an unrestricted free agent and is coming off an ACL tear.

And the Rams will also look to avoid this in 2022: Falling down the stretch the way they did the last time they entered a season as the defending champs. After a 6-0 start, the Rams ended up finishing second in the NFC West and went 4-7 the rest of the way — falling to the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the playoffs.

Anderson With SIGND

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Anderson not only brought the ball control, smack defenders with your pads approach to the G-Men, but he claimed Super Bowl MVP honors in Super Bowl 25 over the Buffalo Bills — rumbling his way to 102 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown down in Tampa Bay.

Now, through SIGND, Anderson is helping give fans a new way to look at collecting sports valuables.

How it works: A fan can purchase an autographed football from Anderson himself. But the ball features a QR code. Fans can then scan the code with their phone and out comes this new interactive feature: A short video of Anderson thanking the fans and signing the football plays on the phone.

“SIGND is a great way for fans to get a piece of their favorite icons,” Anderson said of his business venture with the company. “We’re out to change the game. We’re game changers.”

More information on SIGND can be found here.