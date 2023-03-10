Rams Free Agency: Ex-$64 Million WR From Same Scheme Worth Pursuing

It’s the season of figuring out who will be the No. 2 to Los Angeles Rams No. 1 Cooper Kupp on the wide receiving end.

Now, a former $64 million WR and two-time Pro Bowler — who happened to play in a Rams style offense — is available as Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings was released on Friday, March 11, first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The move officially ends a four-year deal for Thielen while it also became a pre-June 1 move per Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, who adds the Vikes are saving themselves $6.41 million in cap space.

Adam Thielen‘s release is a pre-June 1 move, I’m told. Vikings will get about $6.41 million of cap space, and absorb $13.55 million of dead money this year. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) March 10, 2023

There are already fans of the Rams who hope to see the former 113-catch wideout from 2018 hop on over to the “Rams House” especially with Allen Robinson on his way out.

“Adam Thielen is who the Rams wanted Arob to be, someone who can get separation in the condensed area/prolific contested catcher,” one fan said on Twitter.

One more fan added, “I wouldn’t mind picking up Adam Thielen though.”

Thielen Already Has Familiarity With Rams Offense

Here’s an advantage the Rams do have if they pursue Thielen: He already is familiar with the Rams offense.

Playing for former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell last season explains that part.

In his lone season playing for O’Connell, Thielen put up the following moments per Pro Football Reference:

He improved his reception total from 2021 from 67 to 70.

Delivered 45 first down catches — more than his 2021 total as well.

Produced nine games of hauling in four catches or more, also an improvement from his ’21 total there.

The Vikings made him the second focal point of their offense in the fashion “A-Rob” was anticipated to be with the Rams. And that was with Minnesota running three wide receiver sets 47% of the time on the field in 2022 per Sharp Football.

If brought over, he’d become capable of handling the inside route duties while also establishing himself as a possession type who helps move the chains and down marker — as he was in his lone season under O’Connell. And, he’s already a No. 2 option having playing next to All-Pro Justin Jefferson. With Thielen up in his years at 32, he could be looking for an offense that suits his style and in a scheme he already began getting used to. The Rams look like that fit.

However, the free agent options of wideouts are starting to grow. And head coach Sean McVay already sounded off on two potential options linked to the Rams.

McVay Sounds Off on WR Market

While addressing reporters on Friday in a pre-free agency call, McVay got asked about luring back these two possibilities inside the “Rams House:” Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr., best known for helping get McVay his first Super Bowl ring.

McVay’s response? He and the Rams are “monitoring” the situation involving the two.

“To say that there’s not interest, that would certainly be silly, so those are situations that we will absolutely monitor,” McVay said (h/t Rams team reporter Stu Jackson).

Beckham is holding a workout Friday in Arizona as he continues his comeback road from his torn ACL in Super Bowl 56, which additionally prevented him from signing anywhere in 2022. Woods, meanwhile, was released after just one season with the Tennessee Titans and has Kupp already pleading for his return to L.A.