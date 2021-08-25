Raheem Morris Sees A Lot of Ex-Super Bowl Champ in Rams Pro Bowler

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is no stranger to coaching defenders who became gridiron Swiss Army knives: Guys who can line up in a multitude of spots and effect the offense anywhere.

He coached one of the more versatile players of all-time during his Tampa Bay Buccaneer years from 2002 to 2005 in Ronde Barber. Now, following the Rams’ Tuesday, August 24 practice at Thousand Oaks, he compared the five-time Pro Bowler and 2003 Super Bowl champion Barber to a Pro Bowler he’s coaching now: Jalen Ramsey.

Morris was asked about how the nickel position has changed in the last 15 to 20 years, which prompted the 44-year-old to blurt out his former player’s name and collaborate it with Ramsey’s.

“So I will say this: Being fortunate enough to coach Ronde Barber in Tampa, although I hate reflecting on the past (which drew laughs from the media), you know you’re talking about the best star that I’ve ever been around. You know, arguably, between him (Barber) and Antoine Winfield for being the best nickels to ever play the game, now you put Jalen Ramsey in there,” Morris said, which begins at the 12:55 mark of the post practice video below.





Barber Was a ‘Threat’ Everywhere

Barber, who played all 16 of his seasons in Tampa Bay, earned two of his five Pro Bowl appearances with Morris serving as assistant defensive backs coach.

Morris recalled and described to the L.A. media how the 5-foot-10, 184-pound Barber was a “threat” on the field, calling him a sack, interception and run game threat while also comparing his field communication skills to a linebacker.

One play Barber is revered for in Bucs’ lore: This interception late in the 2003 NFC championship game when he disguised his cornerback blitz, but then dropped back into coverage which confused then-Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb, leading to the pick six and helping send the Bucs to their first Super Bowl appearance.

Barber was the versatile chess piece in that Tampa 2 defense that took the league by storm. And now, as Morris illustrated it, “Those are the things that Jalen’s evolved into. He’s loving it.”

Ramsey Brings Similar Traits, Per Morris

Ramsey has established himself as a cornerback opposing quarterbacks are hesitant to throw to. On Sunday, August 22, the NFL Network named him the league’s top cornerback and the 13th best player in the NFL Top 100.

“He wants to be in the action,” Morris said. “A lot of times, when you’re just a shutdown cornerback and you’ve been a shutdown corner for so long, people will have ways of getting away from you until it’s the critical moments and he’s obviously stood up in those critical moments and made big plays. And that’s why he is who he is.”

And like his former player Barber, Morris says Ramsey can be used in a variety of ways.

“He’s one of those guys who can go anywhere: Outside, inside, outside linebacker, you can put him almost anywhere,” Morris said.

Even in the trenches taking on centers and guards?

“It wouldn’t shock me if he can play a snap at the three-technique the way he’s going,” Morris said. “He’s just that special type of player.”