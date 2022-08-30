Rams’ Opening Opponent Hit With Major Loss: Report

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost here. In just a matter of days, the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will kick off the season with a Thursday night game at SoFi Stadium, where the Rams won Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL schedule makers made the Bills-Rams must-watch television, and Josh Allen and his team are still reeling after a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC playoffs.

The Rams are expected to compete for an NFC title once again, and the Bills are among the favorites to win the AFC as well.

However, Week 1 just took a brutal turn of events for the Bills with the loss of one key player.

The Bills Will be Without Star CB Tre’Davious White

Unfortunately for Buffalo, they will play the Rams’ high-powered offense without Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The two-time Pro Bowler tore his ACL late on Thanksgiving night against the New Orleans Saints, and the Buffalo defense had to play the remainder of the season without their star cornerback. Before his injury, he was well on his way to another Pro Bowl nod.

White is out for at least the first four games of the 2022 season, which is crushing for Buffalo. After the Rams game, they face the following teams: the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens. That is a lot of talent the Bills have to face without White, including Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Treylon Burks, Robert Woods, and Mark Andrews as some of the pass-catchers during that stretch.

This is a brutal blow for the Bills, especially against the talented offense that the Rams have in place. Rookie CB Kair Elam might be tasked with guarding one of Cooper Kupp or Allen Robinson, which means Matthew Stafford could have a field day in the season opener.

The other corners on the Bills’ depth chart are Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, Cam Lewis, Christian Benford, and Dane Jackson. It’s safe to say that those players will have their work cut out for them.

The Rams’ Injury Report

On the other hand, the Rams’ injury report is still up in the air. Cam Akers looks healthy and ready to take over the lead job in 2022. Darrell Henderson also appears to be prepared for the opener.

RBs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are both in pads today. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 29, 2022

Wide receiver Van Jefferson is still recovering from a knee injury and might not be available for Week 1. However, the Rams decided to keep seven players, including undrafted sensation Lance McCutcheon.

Sean McVay on WR Van Jefferson's rehab from the knee surgery he had during training camp: "He’s making good progress. Just kind of taking that a day at a time." — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 29, 2022

Thankfully for LA, there aren’t many injury concerns going into the season opener. With White out of the picture for Buffalo, we might see an even more explosive offensive attack at SoFi Stadium on September 8.

The lines are flipping back and forth between the Rams and the Bills, but the loss of Buffalo’s starting CB should swing it to the Rams’ side — especially with the game being played at SoFi Stadium. Get ready; opening day is almost here.