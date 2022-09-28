Rams Get a Chance to Break $9 Million Defender’s Impressive Streak

The Los Angeles Rams may have lost their last six of seven games against their next opponent the San Francisco 49ers, but they snapped the 49ers’ winning streak in their last meeting: The NFC title game.

Turns out, there’s one more streak the Rams can snap once they head to Santa Clara for the highly-anticipated rematch between the two best from the NFC one year ago on Monday, October 3.

But this is someone’s individual mark that is yet to be broken since November of 2020 that the Rams can pose a threat to. Now, the Rams — who racked up 337 aerial yards in the 20-17 NFC Championship game victory — have an opportunity to snap this streak belonging to a $9 million defender on the other side.

Rams Wideouts Now Get Loaded Secondary, Featuring Underrated Cornerback on Hot Streak

Emmanuel Moseley of the 49ers not only didn’t surrender any touchdown passes his side in all three meetings last season against the Rams, but the 49ers’ $9,384,000 defender who plays the CB2 role for S.F. didn’t allow a touchdown his side in all of 2021 including playoffs.

In fact, ever since former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams beat a then No. 41 Moseley in the first quarter of their November 5, 2020 contest, Moseley has gone on one of the more impressive streaks for any cornerback, let alone defender: 22 consecutive games played without surrendering a touchdown his side.

That additionally means Moseley has gone 92 consecutive quarters of play without seeing an opposing wideout tack on six points against him.

Now, members of the media including the Bay Area have taken notice of Moseley’s momentum.

Emmanuel Moseley might be the most underrated CB in football. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) September 26, 2022

The Athletic’s 49ers insider David Lombardi has added that Moseley is playing even more good coverage this season.

49ers' secondary has taken a huge leap this year — clear from lockdown presence of Charvarius Ward, more good coverage from Emmanuel Moseley and emergence of Talanoa Hufanga into a true impact player. Facing Rams a nice measuring stick — remember 49ers' CBs struggled in NFCCG — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 28, 2022

But now, the Rams become the latest to threaten the 49er’s continuous accolade.

How This Version of the Rams can End the Mark

Even at 2-1, the Rams offense hasn’t shown much of the fireworks that came in the early part of the transition to Matthew Stafford.

The veteran quarterback and second-year Rams starter is yet to throw for 300 yards in a single game this season. So far, the longest Rams reception belongs to 2021 seventh rounder Ben Skowronek — which was a 32-yarder.

And through three games, the 49ers have denied the sky — surrendering the fewest passing yards with 445 total. And guess who’s added to the 49ers’ version of their no fly zone? The former undrafted corner from the University of Tennessee Moseley.

But if the last meeting against the Rams was any indication, the defending Super Bowl champs again present the best chance to thwart Moseley’s chance to increase the mark to 23 consecutive games.

Rams Broke Previous Streak Versus Moseley

Per Pro Football Reference, the Rams tallied 107 receiving yards and caught seven passes on Moseley’s side in the conference title contest.

That ended the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder’s dash of 25 consecutive games of not allowing 100 yards his side (last game before NFCCG was November 1, 2020 versus Seattle).

Guess who also came close to toppling that mark? A wideout from the “Rams House:” Odell Beckham who caught five passes for 87 yards versus Moseley with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Moseley may not have OBJ to contend with this time. However, he’s likely to cross paths with the more towering and physical Allen Robinson for the MNF matchup. Robinson was never assigned to Moseley on any targets last season when his Bears fell 33-22. Moseley may not even get Cooper Kupp most of the night, as the 49ers’ CB1 Charvarius Ward was really brought in to line up against explosive wideouts like the Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player. Lombardi adds that another 49er could get his share of encounters with Kupp:

The 49ers' new starting nickelback is Deommodore Lenoir — and he'll likely see a fair share of action against LA's Cooper Kupp on Monday. I also expect a fairly quick-release game from Stafford and the Rams, since SF's D-line will be a problem — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 28, 2022

With the 49ers bringing a fierce pass rush in tow (five defensive linemen have a sack with Nick Bosa leading the pack with four), Sean McVay and the Rams could pivot toward a quick-strike approach.

But what to also monitor: If a Rams team that broke Moseley’s tally of games without allowing the century mark can shatter one more impressive streak.