Latest Mock Projection: Rams Continue Trend Involving Quarterbacks

Past quarterback play has ignited the Los Angeles Rams in the Sean McVay era.

No. We’re not discussing Matthew Stafford and how he thrived under McVay during their run to the Super Bowl title. We’re also not talking about Jared Goff and his past statistical success here.

If any Rams fan has watched closely following drafts, the franchise has hit this unique trend: Going after quarterbacks…past signal-callers, that is, to help fill other needed positions. And one insider pointed out that trend potentially continuing for the Rams.

New Draft Projection is a Cornerback, but With QB Past

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue’s latest choice for the No. 104 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft: Cam Taylor-Britt, cornerback, University of Nebraska.

While the Rams insider called the 5-foot-11, 196-pound Taylor-Britt a “fast, athletic, smartly coverage-versatile (CB) and a strong tackler” plus explaining how every said trait fits what the Rams seek out of their secondary, Rodrigue made this telling notation involving what the Rams’ scouting department and front office personnel have seen in the past.

“It should be noted that the Rams also love drafting players who once played quarterback in high school, as Taylor-Britt did.”

Taylor-Britt as a QB

Before Taylor-Britt became an NFL prospect at cornerback, he was a decorated dual-threat passer from Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Alabama.

Per MaxPreps, Taylor-Britt threw for 1,000 yards (1,466) and surpassed the century mark through the ground game (1,030). Taylor-Britt also combined for 30 touchdowns in his final prep campaign — 16 of those end zone trips came on designed running plays.

While starring in football-rich Alabama, Taylor-Britt went on to pile nearly 20 scholarship offers including blue blood programs Michigan, Mississippi State and the school he ended up committing to Nebraska. In state powers Alabama and Auburn never offered him a scholarship.

His prep alma mater, however, lined him up in a variety of positions and was placed in the ATH (athlete) category. The former Cornhusker’s high school highlight reel shows him taking direct snaps and lining up as a slot receiver — helping develop his rapid fire foot quickness.





Play



#1 Cam Taylor / QB, Ath / Park Crossing High (AL) Class of 2018 Highlights – 6'1" 205 lbs gamechangerrs.com/camtaylor 2018-01-08T22:12:31Z

Now entering the league as a defender, Taylor-Britt was called a “good backup with the potential to develop into a starter” by Lance Zierlein of nfl.com. Zierlein also adds how Taylor-Britt’s quick feet is a strength when in coverage.

“Taylor-Britt has the feet and athletic ability to pounce on throws when allowed to park and read play design from zone,” Zierlein wrote.

“Nope” – by Cam Taylor-Britt (bottom of the screen) pic.twitter.com/QFz5rVHHkS — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) April 5, 2022

Cam Taylor-Britt with the BIG TIME pick-six for @HuskerFBNation 💪 pic.twitter.com/PuSbc06FqX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 29, 2019

However, he adds “he gets burned by double moves but showed off his impressive recovery speed at the NFL Scouting Combine.”

But again, should the Rams decide to swoop up the Cornhusker at No. 104 of the third round, it adds to this growing trend in the “Rams House.”

Past Quarterbacks Who Became Rams

Taylor-Britt would be in good company if invited inside the Rams’ facility. He would join a growing list of guys who took snaps before becoming Rams.

Here are the Rams who once handled the quarterback reins before settling on a different position.

Tutu Atwell: The “Warrior of Liberty City” and 2021 second rounder brought electric plays down in the Miami region for Miami Northwestern High School — which also got shown via the Starz Network in their critically acclaimed documentary released in 2018.

Robert Rochell: Also part of the ’21 class for the Rams, the cornerback lined up at multiple positions at Fair Park High School in Shreveport, Louisiana including QB. He gained 922 yards on keeper runs his senior season.





Play



Inside the Draft: The Process Behind Drafting 'Explosive' Robert Rochell | Ep. 5 Go inside virtual draft meetings as the Los Angeles Rams prepare to draft Central Arkansas CB Robert Rochell. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the Rams: Twitter: twitter.com/ramsnfl Instagram: instagram.com/rams/ Facebook: facebook.com/Rams/ Website: therams.com Get the latest on the LA Rams news, photos, and more by downloading the app!… 2021-05-14T18:20:44Z

Jordan Fuller: Before lining up at safety and becoming a Rams captain by his second season, and before sharing this distinction with legendary seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady (the No. 199 pick taken), Fuller was a wildcat quarterback at Old Tappan High School in New Jersey.

Nick Scott: The former Penn State Nittany Lion entered the league in 2019 as a seventh rounder by the Rams. While playing for Fairfax High in Massachusetts, he threw for 511 yards with three touchdowns and added 1,582 rushing yards.

If it’s Taylor-Britt who becomes the opening pick for the champs on April 29, it will give the Rams this rare stat: Five former high school quarterbacks on the same NFL roster.