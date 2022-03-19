Rams Finalize Blockbuster $160 Million Deal: Report

Matthew Stafford won’t be done in Southern California anytime soon.

Per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on the afternoon of Saturday, March 19, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback has signed a new blockbuster deal that becomes the latest step in keeping the Super Bowl champs in tact.

The deal, per Schefter, involves $160 million with $135 million guaranteed.

“Rams and Matthew Stafford finalized a four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million guaranteed that should allow the veteran QB to finish his career in Los Angeles, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter tweeted.

But there’s more to the four-year extension as noted by the NFL insider.

“Matthew Stafford’s new deal is expected to help the Rams to sign other free agents and help keep the Super-Bowl team together,” Schefter said.

Matthew Stafford’s new deal is expected to help the Rams to sign other free agents and help keep the Super-Bowl team together. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

The Rams Twitter account also announced the move — using the famed three words that has become the team’s rallying cry heading into the 2022 season: Run it back.

Whole lot more of QB1 on the way! pic.twitter.com/xmfS6ZhF6q — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2022

This story will be updated.