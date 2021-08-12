‘What an Amazing Setting:’ L.A. Rams End Camp Happy to See Fans Again

Ten days in California’s sunny Orange County. And with no rain and no empty seats this time at UC Irvine’s Crawford Field, each training camp day felt like a strong degree of normalcy for the Los Angeles Rams.

There were chants of “Who’s House? Rams House!” reverberating throughout the UCI campus after hearing silence at camp a year ago. There were fans letting out exciting cheers when DeSean Jackson scored on a deep pass in day one of camp. Matthew Stafford then turned heads, literally, with a pair of no-look passes that fans watched unfold. Even Aaron Donald and Darrell Henderson gave back to the fans on the final camp day by giving away their shoes and gloves, respectively.

One year after the threat of coronavirus prevented Ram fans and Ram players from being on the same field together, both parties relinked for the 2021 camp season, giving the Rams positive vibes heading back home.

The Rams may have checked out of their Marriot Hotel in Newport Beach by now plus has driven away from the field. But head coach Sean McVay and members of the Rams leave the O.C. reenergized, plus grateful to see their most ardent supporters again after a year of quarantining and chill.

‘What an Amazing Setting’

The weather was so calm and peaceful, McVay told reporters he took a bike to practices. And the scenery around him left the fifth-year head coach enamored, plus re-fell in love with camp by the sight of seeing the Rams jerseys and colors from those who drove to watch their beloved Rams.

“What an amazing setting,” McVay told the L.A. media after the last camp day wrapped up on Tuesday. “It’s hard not to like this when you’re looking at the water.”

But it was more than just the ground blue scenery for McVay.

“I think it’s just seeing people again. You realize how much you thrive off of the energy whether if it’s you guys (the media) being here, or hearing the fans and the noise,” McVay said. “Just the positive interaction that gets the good vibes that you feel.”

McVay now leaves the O.C feeling refreshed.

“This setting, being around the people, this is one of the things that you love so much about the game,” McVay said. “It’s definitely refreshing to feel normal again.”





‘I’m Glad We Got to Come Out Here’

For safety Terrell Burgess, his first training camp experience went like this: No fans, pulling up to practices in a mask, taking his daily temperature then following COVID-19 protocols.

Much different vibe this time around for the Utah Ute.

“It was a lot of fun. I’m glad we got to come out here,” Burgess told reporters on Tuesday. “Last year with COVID and everything, it kind of sucked a little bit. But it was fun to have the fans out here and I’m excited to get the season going.”

And the 22-year-old Burgess witnessed his first real camp with fans while attempting his comeback from his ankle injury in November that wiped out the rest of his 2020 season.

“I’m still a work in progress, but I’m excited to be back out here,” Burgess said. “Obviously, it was a long offseason. But it feels good. It feels way better.”

Along with riding off into the camp sunset in a golf cart, Burgess had the honor of doing the social media sign off for his team.

‘It’s All Love for Our Fans’

Clearly 2021 Rams camp took on a more emotional, yet relieving, tone.

In this nearly minute long video, members of the Rams thank their supporters with multiple players saying “We love you. Go Rams.” And others saying “See you at SoFi.”