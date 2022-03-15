Rams Losing $2.6 Million Lineman & Another Trench Standout: Report

On a day the Los Angeles Rams locked away three crucial members of their trenches, the Super Bowl champions are now set to lose two valuable assets from their line of scrimmage — making both the first members who won’t be able to “run it back” with the franchise.

And the soon-to-be free agent losses came within not even an hour’s time from each other on Monday, March 14.

The Huge Losses on the Rams’ Side

Veteran Sebastian Joseph-Day, who went from sixth rounder to starter and was someone putting together a career-best season before losing the rest of his 2021 to a pectoral injury, will remain in L.A. but is expected to sign with the Chargers, first reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The move will reunite Joseph-Day with his former defensive coordinator in Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. Rapoport says “Bash” will receive a financial elevation by earning $24 million with $15 million guaranteed — far different from the $2.6 million he once received from the Rams.

Former #Rams DT Sebastian Joseph-Day is expected to sign with the #Chargers, source said. He gets a 3-year deal worth $24M with $15M fully guaranteed. LAC doing work. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

“Bash” joined a growing list of aggressive moves that have been made by the Rams’ neighbors. Prized cornerback J.C. Jackson, formerly of the New England Patriots, signed a huge five-year, $82.5 million deal per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday. And just four days ago, the Chargers secured a monster trade that lured six-time Pro Bowler and 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner Khalil Mack to L.A.

But the nose tackle isn’t the only early significant loss for the Rams.

Nearly an hour before, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Carolina Panthers were closing in on a deal to lure in the right guard Austin Corbett.

The Carolina Panthers are closing in on a deal with guard Austin Corbett, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2022

Significance & Impact of Both Losses

Both the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Joseph-Day and the 6-foot-4, 306-pound Corbett were unrestricted free agents heading into the free agency period — which officially launched on Monday with the start of the league’s tampering period.

But both provided a valuable impact at their spots when called upon.

For Joseph-Day, he was averaging 5.4 tackles per game including 3.28 solo stops and hit a career-high for sacks with three in seven games played — all those stats coming before his injury following the 28-19 home win over the Detroit Lions on October 24. “Bash” was on pace for 91 tackles, 55 solo stops and seven sacks — which all would have set personal bests for him.

Once he arrived to the Rams as a No. 195 overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Rutgers, Joseph-Day became an instant hole plugger for the middle of the Rams’ trenches:

Sebastian Joseph-Day gets overtaken, but plugs the gap with the blocker's body & shows patience as he works laterally. Once the RB cuts, he's there to make the play! #StopTheRun #LARams pic.twitter.com/EPjgeq4MBu — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) October 3, 2019

The Rams look to get back Sebastian Joseph-Day and Darrell Henderson for the Super Bowl tomorrow. It remains to be seen how much they will play but I’m glad they look to be activated because the two had great contributions during the season and deserve to be part of this moment! pic.twitter.com/nlecpxAxQa — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) February 12, 2022

One other signature play from this past season: Joseph-Day fighting off this block from 2021 Pro Bowler and 2020 Super Bowl champ with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Jensen, who recently signed a blockbuster three-year, $39 million deal to stay with T.B.:

Sebastian Joseph-Day is playing excellent football this year@SJD_51

watch him in zero tech fight off center's block and make tackle with authority@DMarcoFarr1 @AaronDonald97 pic.twitter.com/gcVvJ4g1qp — ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ 🏈 (@NFL_Journal) September 28, 2021

Joseph-Day posted his own happy dance following the announcement of his upcoming Chargers deal.

As for Corbett, his market and value began to increase following the news of Laken Tomlinson of the San Francisco 49ers leaving his team to solidify the offensive line with the New York Jets, with Tomlinson set to sign for $40 million. Corbett’s name was also highly thought of among free agent offensive guards.

Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Corbett’s deal is expected to hit $29.25 million for three years, making him the second-highest paid guard for this current 2022 free agent cycle.

New #Panthers G Austin Corbett gets a three-year deal for $29.25 million, source says. Former #Rams second-rounder cashes in and heads east. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2022

Though he played a less scrutinized and glorified position on the Rams, Corbett still brought a needed nastiness to the front line for Matthew Stafford and company. Ram fans may likely remember him for dominating multiple Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh in their Week 3 contest.

Austin Corbett's play strength, anchor, & ability to strain are very impressive. Quietly one of the 5-6 best RGs in football. pic.twitter.com/z8BIEru2y8 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 29, 2021

He also showed an aggressive first punch that helped clear out his blocking assignment, which Panther fans will gladly welcome.

Austin Corbett (No. 63). Him and Moton will become best friends 😏 pic.twitter.com/kd00MJcNsJ — Panthers On Tap (@PanthersOnTap) March 14, 2022

Who do the Rams Turn to Now?

With three key signings along the offensive line, the Rams may not be in a hurry to find the replacement for Corbett.

With Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom and Coleman Shelton resigning with the champs, it’s the latter who is projected to slide into Corbett’s vacated spot.

Rams have solidified their OL LT Joe Noteboom

LG David Edwards

C Brian Allen

RG Coleman Shelton

RT Rob Havenstein Now if I'm them I focus on

– Odell Beckham Jr.

– Von Miller

– Bobby Wagner

– Stefon Gilmore

– Cory Littleton

– Cordarrelle Patterson — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) March 14, 2022

If anything, the Rams could still use the March period or next months draft to continue to add depth along the line.

Joseph-Day is another who already has his replacement in place: Greg Gaines. The 6-foot-1, 312-pounder took over for “Bash” and went on to produce career best numbers across the board while starting in 13 games for the Rams. Gaines still has another year left on his current contract and becomes an unrestricted free agent for 2023 when he turns 26.