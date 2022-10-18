Rams Luring Back Towering Ex-Ram in Addressing Position Need: Report

Once Joe Noteboom was revealed to miss out on the rest of the 2022 NFL season, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay let it be known on Monday, October 17 in front of Zoom cameras that the franchise would consider any available options to help fill that void.

Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network on Tuesday morning, October 18, they’re turning to a former Ram.

Who the Rams are Bringing Back

Veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe is heading over to the Rams’ active 53-man roster, a league source told Wilson.

The 36-year-old Nsekhe had been with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad until the Tuesday transaction.

Nsekhe brings a towering presence in tow: Standing at 6-foot-8, 325-pounds — which already makes him taller than both Noteboom and his predecessor Andrew Whitworth. The native of Arlington, Texas went undrafted out of Texas State in 2009.

His career originally saw his first taste of offensive snaps in the Arena Football League as he played for the Corpus Christi Sharks, the Dallas Vigilantes, the Philadelphia Soul and the San Antonio Talons. He also holds this stat line from his AFL days: 13 catches, 123 yards and three touchdowns as a closet tight end option.

The Colts eventually became his first NFL stop on August 1, 2012. But he was released one month later.

His next stop? The Rams during a time they were in St. Louis and when Jeff Fisher took over the franchise. The Rams claimed him off waivers and managed to find his way to the practice squad. He was eventually released on August 31, 2013. Nsekhe would then make NFL stops in New Orleans, Washington, Buffalo, Dallas and a return to Indy. He managed to bring this style of nastiness in D.C.:

Ty Nsekhe was having none of it from the DE. pic.twitter.com/4xeSHSmD6r — John Keim (@john_keim) October 31, 2018

He also took on former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney and delivered this finish:

Love this play by Ty Nsekhe on an inside pass rush by Clowney. This is what you call finishing the block! pic.twitter.com/d1qDPo0WcH — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 19, 2018

And finally, Nsekhe added that nasty element briefly in Buffalo:

Buffalo was the place that rewarded him with his richest NFL deal, signing him to a two-year, $14.5 million deal.

.@BuffaloBills OT Ty Nsekhe started in arena football and ended up in the NFL nearly a decade later. He joined the breakfast table to talk about what kept him going through his journey to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/kVJ8C6wHeP — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 17, 2019

Nsekhe has been described more as a swing tackle with 93 career games played and making 17 starts. His last NFL start came in the 2019 season while with the Bills.

State of the Rams’ OL Room

Nsekhe will soon become the second offensive lineman signing to the Rams during the fall season.

He’s joining Oday Aboushi as the newest members of the OL room. The former Chargers interior OL Aboushi was added on September 14.

Again, the injury pileup has stacked in the trenches for the Rams, forcing them to roll with 10 different starters and up to six starting offensive line changes through the first six games.

At tackle, Rob Havenstein has managed to stay healthy through all six games. Noteboom was replaced by right guard Alaric Jackson during the Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers — with Jackson being lauded for his performance on cat-quick edge rusher Brian Burns.

Alaric Jackson may not be a household name, but he deserves LOTS of praise for being a bright spot for what's been a rough start for this O-line. He's come in, shown versatility by bouncing between guard & tackle & right here, keeps a 4.53 edge defender in check. #RamsHouse https://t.co/WeGlmtOOn3 — Lorenzo J. Reyna (@LJ_Reyna) October 17, 2022

Jackson could be the likely starter at left tackle when the Rams return from their bye on October 30 against the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, the most ravaged place on the Rams’ line has been guard.

It began with rookie Logan Bruss losing his entire 2022 season with a torn ACL. Then the team lost Tremayne Anchrum to a broken leg. David Edwards has battled head injuries and was in concussion protocol for the Panthers game. Even swing guard Coleman Shelton, who also had to slide over to center, has dealt with the injury bug.

Meanwhile at center, Brian Allen has missed action (knee) and Jeremiah Kolone had to go from the police academy to the Rams — making his NFL starting debut verus the Cowboys. Kolone, though, was praised for his performance against the Panthers by Matthew Stafford.