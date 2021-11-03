Rams Promote WR, Showing no Need to Look Outside for Help

We now know who DeSean Jackson‘s replacement is on the Los Angeles Rams for the upcoming Tennessee Titans game, and who will help alleviate the sudden depth concerns at the wide receiver spot.

It’s not a free agent the Rams are turning to. It’s someone who is getting his promotion from the practice squad who is already familiar with the offense.

J.J. Koski was among two free agent signings by the Rams on Wednesday, November 3 — the move officially making him the fifth wide receiver for the active roster for Sunday’s home game against the Titans on Sunday Night Football.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Practice Squad WR Warren Jackson

• Free Agent Signing WR J.J. Koski

• Free Agent Signing LB Christian Rozeboom

• Designated for Return, Returned to Practice DB Darious Williams — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 3, 2021

The move to elevate Koski comes in the wake of Jackson being granted his release from the Rams on Tuesday, ending a seven-game tenure with the team. The move also comes with rookie Tutu Atwell going on injured reserve for a shoulder injury. And, it gives the Rams — who were down to Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and rookie Ben Skowronek — their fifth receiving option.

But amid the rumblings and suggestions that the Rams should pursue Odell Beckham Jr. or recently, John Brown, the Rams are opting to give someone they’re already familiar with a chance to be on the field. And as noted by one Rams insider, Koski adds needed versatility to the offense.

‘Could be a big Week For Him’

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue not only mentioned Koski’s promotion to the 53-man roster, but Koski is one of the few who stays after practice for extra work:

The Rams signed WR JJ Koski, who was previously on their practice squad, to their active roster. Koski returns kickoffs and especially punts and I’ve noted him staying late after practices on several occasions to get a few more reps in. Could be a big week for him. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 3, 2021

Rodrigue added that Koski has run the route concepts that Kupp perfects in this tweet.

Koski is already getting support from his college home Cal Poly, where he starred as the “X” receiver in the Mustangs’ Triple Option offense, plus fielded kicks.

Via gopoly.com, Koski caught 42 passes for 868 yards and 8 touchdowns in his final season in San Luis Obispo, California. He also went on to compete in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in 2019, making him the first Mustang representative to play in that contest in six years.





NFL hopeful J.J. Koski reflects on historic Cal Poly career

Koski During Preseason

Koski’s rookie campaign as an undrafted free agent signing featured no preseason due to the threat of coronavirus.

But this past August, the Rams inserted him into the starting lineup for all three preseason games.

How did Koski respond? Catching 12 passes and averaging four receptions per game. But his best outing was against the Las Vegas Raiders — when he captured eight footballs for 61 yards to lead the Rams in that 17-16 loss at SoFi Stadium.

Again, this decision clearly points to the Rams having more confidence in someone who was already practicing on the Thousand Oaks, California practice field than looking to the trade market (deadline was 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday) or any available free agent WR like the two-time 1,000-yard receiver for the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills Brown.