The Rams’ Latest Move Just Hinted At An Odell Beckham Jr. Reunion

The Los Angeles Rams begin the 2022 NFL season with a home game against the Buffalo Bills. After helping the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals and bring home the Lombardi Trophy, Von Miller is on the other side, and the excitement is brewing as the Rams aim to repeat this season.

The offseason went well for LA, and they brought back several key players, including Aaron Donald. They also brought in a few high-profile free agents — Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner are the most notable.

One player that still hasn’t signed a contract is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is still a ways out from his recovery. Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, putting a crushing end to a strong campaign for the Rams.

So, with Beckham out until at least November, NFL teams are hesitant to sign him to a contract. The Rams have remained interested in a return, and Miller recently recruited Beckham to sign with Buffalo.

The Rams Just Hinted at an OBJ Reunion

Beckham’s next landing spot has been a huge question mark. As the regular season is set to kick off, there are no indications from any NFL teams.

However, the Rams might have just given away their plans on Beckham with a unique turn of events.

The Rams kept a full locker – plus name plate – open for Odell Beckham Jr in their locker room at Thousand Oaks. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 4, 2022

That’s certainly an interesting move by the Rams. At the very least, it indicates that the franchise has been in touch with Beckham over the past month. Why else would they keep a full locker open for him?

The wide receiver room is already complete as they decided to keep seven players, but there is always room for a strong talent such as Beckham.

Teammate Jalen Ramsey got into the recruiting action by responding to the tweet from Rams reporter Jourdan Rodrigue.

Beckham saw that and replied to Ramsey, and indeed this has to mean something.

You already kno 😂😂😂😂😂 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 5, 2022

Oh, and Beckham replied to the Rams’ official Twitter account, so there are just so many signs of a return.

🔥 🔥🔥🔥 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 2, 2022

Where Does OBJ Fit in on the Rams’ Roster?

Beckham’s return timetable is still up in the air, but him coming back around November or December has always been the most likely scenario.

Allen Robinson and Cooper Kupp are entrenched as the top two wide receivers, but the room is hit or miss after that. A Beckham reunion will make even more sense if injuries happen (which they always do in the NFL).

Regardless, a healthy Odell Beckham Jr. would immediately step into the #3 WR job in LA, even with a full WR room.

Matthew Stafford has a terrific relationship with Beckham, and Sean McVay and the coaching staff already know how to utilize him successfully, so a return makes sense for all parties.

The Rams leaving a locker room is definitely a telling sign, and we could see Beckham signing a contract with the Rams sooner rather than later. Of course, any NFL team can pick up the phone and call OBJ, but it looks like he wants to be back — and the Rams want him back.