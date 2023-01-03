Rams Reactions Pour in for Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

The Los Angeles Rams were among the growing population sending out their prayers and support for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills on January 2, following the defender going into cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati and being taken to a nearby hospital. Hamlin remains in critical condition as of January 3.

The Rams showed love to the Bills at 9:30 p.m. Eastern, tweeting “Sending our thoughts and prayers to @HamlinIsland and the @BuffaloBills.”

Sending our thoughts and prayers to @HamlinIsland and the @BuffaloBills. 🙏 https://t.co/aeRGFO22Mf — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 3, 2023

Current individual members of the Rams poured in their own support of the safety.

“The danger in football is very real! Praying for 3,” offensive guard Oday Aboushi tweeted with the prayer emoji.

“Please be okay Damar,” safety Jordan Fuller posted followed with two prayer emojis.

Inside linebacker Ernest Jones, who was part of the same draft class as the second-year safety out of Pittsburgh, sent his prayers.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Ernest Jones (@ernestjones53) January 3, 2023

Defensive back Robert Rochell, who’s a fellow member of that 2021 class, became one hoping Hamlin can pull through

“Praying brudda! C’MON 3! Love you mann,” Rochell posted on Twitter.

Placekicker Matt Gay hoped and prayed Hamlin would be OK.

“Praying for you Damar! Please be okay!” Gay shared on Twitter.

Rookie safety Quentin Lake, whose father Carnell played in Pittsburgh with the Steelers, shared how he was “saddened to see” what happened to Hamlin.

“Absolutely saddened to see. Prayers for Damar Hamlin!” he shared.

Defensive line coach Eric Henderson sent out his hope to Hamlin.

“In The Name of JESUS cover this young man and his family! Bring him through this,” Henderson shared.

Third-year wide receiver Van Jefferson sent out his prayers.

Pray for Damar Hamlin.. 🙏🏾 — Van Jefferson (@VanJefferson12) January 3, 2023

One more Ram, quarterback Baker Mayfield, sent out his personal statement on Hamlin’s health and well-being.

“Unbelievably sad…Heart is extremely heavy right now. Prayers for @HamlinIsland his health and the Hamlin Family now. Life is too important. Cherish every moment,” Mayfield tweeted, while also adding “God be with Damar.”

Former Rams, Including Franchise Legends, Join in With Praying for Hamlin

Former Ram players, including legends of the franchise, also attached themselves to the growing prayer chain for Hamlin.

Rams legend Jack Youngblood joined in with sending his thoughts and prayers.

“Praying for this young man and his family,” the Hall of Famer said.

Eric Dickerson became another legendary Ram to chime in with his well wishes.

“Prayers prayers prayers for Damar Hamlin,” Dickerson tweeted.

Super Bowl 56 winner Andrew Whitworth reminded people online that the NFL brotherhood is a strong one.

Our @nfl brotherhood is so special!

We are family!

My heart is hurting! I’m sick!

🙏’s for Damar Hamlin, his fam, and all our nfl family! — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) January 3, 2023

Jim Everett became another past Rams star to offer his prayers.

🙏 — 𝒥𝒾𝓂 𝐸𝓋𝑒𝓇𝑒𝓉𝓉 (@Jim_Everett) January 3, 2023

Meanwhile, former Rams guard Rodger Saffold, who’s now a Bills teammate of Hamlin, sent out this poignant statement after the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended.

“Damar Hamlin is a kind caring extremely hard worker. He is loyal honest and can always put a smile on your face. He is more than an athlete, he is a son and brother. I pray God gives him mercy and brings him back to us,” Saffold posted.

What Happened to Damar Hamlin?

Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins at the 5:58 mark of the first quarter with the Bengals up 7-3 in their highly anticipated matchup between potential Super Bowl 57 contenders. Hamlin took a hard hit to his chest and stood up after the play ended, before stumbling and collapsing onto the turf.

Play was immediately stopped and both the Bengals and Bills gathered around in prayer. Fox 19 Cincinnati reporter Joe Danneman wrote that Hamlin, 24, was not breathing on his own and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“I’m told Damar Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own,” Danneman tweeted at 9:20 p.m. Eastern time. “He is being transported to UC. Needed AED and CPR on the field.”

An official NFL statement was released at 10:11 p.m. Eastern revealing that Hamlin was in critical condition while sending their thoughts to the Bills. The Bills provided an update at 1:48 a.m. Eastern confirming that Hamlin “suffered from cardiac arrest” and how he was sedated and listed in critical condition.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Lastly, ESPN national reporter Coley Harvey captured a photo of a “classy gesture” made by the Bengals’ home stadium in support of Hamlin and the Bills in which Paycor Stadium was lit in the Bills’ colors.