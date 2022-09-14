‘Absolutely Dominant’ Blocker Among 2 Rams Signings: Report

Following a rather forgettable season opener that saw the Los Angeles Rams offensive line surrender seven sacks, the defending Super Bowl champions began to address their trenches after the Thursday, September 8 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Not only did this team reshuffle its offensive line, but Los Angeles has signed two offensive linemen on the morning of Wednesday, September 14 — including one with ties to a popular past Rams assistant who didn’t allow a sack his side last season.

Announced per the league’s transaction wire and later confirmed by the Rams‘ Twitter account, L.A. has signed Oday Aboushi to the practice squad while also adding Jeremiah Kolone.

One Was ‘Absolutely Dominant’ When Called Upon

While Kolone has previous ties to the Rams, Aboushi was given high praise by a league source.

In an August 26 mailbag session with Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo, the question was asked on how the Rams should address the significant season-ending ACL tear to rookie Logan Bruss and if free agency has to be the route. A league source told Lombardo this:

“I’ll tell you a name to watch for the Rams, and other situations, is Oday Aboushi.”

Lombardo also raved about Aboushi’s game and what he was able to provide in limited duty for the L.A. Chargers in a reserve role.

“Aboushi, 31, was absolutely dominant during limited playing time last season for the Los Angeles Chargers, not allowing a single sack en route to a 68.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 298 offensive snaps, all of which were at right guard,” Lombardo wrote.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder saw action in five games as a key reserve for the Charger trenches and played for former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. Against Washington and Dallas, he pass blocked more than 50 times in both contests — and ended up earning a 70.2 pass blocking grade by Pro Football Focus. He was also only penalized twice last season.

Draft scout Brandon Thorn of Bleacher Report was high on Aboushi during the 2022 free agency period by calling him “one of the more underrated free agent offensive guards available.”

He also added how he was “quietly good” for the Detroit Lions…which was during a time Matthew Stafford was being protected by Aboushi. Now, Aboushi could get his elevation to protect Stafford once again and help prevent another disastrous multiple sack evening moving forward.

Kolone Gets Promotion

Aboushi will soon learn the blocking schemes implemented by Sean McVay and the offensive staff.

Kolone, though, is already familiar with them and is in the process of adding some needed depth to the front five.

The 6-foot-3, 291-pounder was assigned to the 53-man active roster ahead of the Rams’ Sunday, September 18 home game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons. Kolone is yet to appear in a Rams regular season game, but has been on and off the team’s roster since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of San Jose State.

Again, the line play endured an evening that saw five different Bills including former Rams edge rusher Von Miller get sacks of Stafford. Aboushi is set to take Kolone’s practice squad spot as he moves into the active roster.