Rams ‘Good’ With Thin Tight End Room: Insider

The Los Angeles Rams trimmed their roster down to 53 as opening day is right around the corner. On September 8, they will face the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in the first game of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Among the Rams’ roster decisions were many surprises, including keeping four running backs and seven wide receivers.

Another major surprise was that the Rams decided to keep just two tight ends: Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins, who has been making a name for himself during the offseason.

With plenty of available options in free agency (Jared Cook is one veteran that is still hanging around), the Rams might just kick the tires on another tight end.

Or, not quite.

Rams Reportedly ‘Good’ at Tight End

With Jacob Harris being released, the Rams’ tight end room is razor-thin. Higbee is the unquestioned starter, and Hopkins should see more playing time with his improved performance this offseason.

However, keeping only two feels a bit light. While it might seem like the Rams need to bring in another tight end, Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo revealed the feeling around the organization in his latest mailbag:

“So, it would seem like this could be a position the Rams dip into free agency or scour practice squads around the league to find depth. Not so fast…Multiple league sources told Heavy that Rams general manager Les Snead believes Los Angeles is ‘good at tight end’ and not actively shopping for help at the position.”

Well, you can put those thoughts to bed. The wide receiving room has plenty of weapons: Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson, Brandon Powell, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, and summer sensation Lance McCutcheon.

Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are both healthy and ready to share the backfield in 2022, so Matthew Stafford has plenty of weapons to work with apart from the tight end room.

The Tight End Room Shouldn’t be a Surprise: Insider

On the surface, it seems surprising to keep only two tight ends on the roster. However, Lombardo elaborated on why this shouldn’t be a surprise.

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, though. Last season, while Higbee was third on the team in targets (85), he was the only tight end on the roster to log more than 10. In Sean McVay’s offense, especially after what we saw from Matthew Stafford, the passing game is built around pushing the ball vertically downfield. Likewise, Higbee is an above-average run-blocker, as well.

As Lombardo points out, Higbee was the main option at the tight end position last season, so he should see the bulk of the work once again.

It is worth noting that the Rams signed three tight ends to their practice squad: Jacob Harris, Roger Carter Jr., and Jared Pinkney. At least there are some options available, and Harris was a surprise cut when the 53-man rosters were announced.

If an injury occurs, then Snead and the Rams could look to bring in additional help. Until then, the Rams appear set at the position.