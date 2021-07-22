Departure of Rams KR/PR Creates Speculation On Who Could Return Kicks

Though not necessarily considered a significant roster loss, the Los Angeles Rams do have a spot to fill in one area of the field heading into next week’s training camp: The kick return game.

Return man and wide receiver Nsimba Webster was waived on Tuesday. Webster, who signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Eastern Washington, got lost in the wide receiver shuffle but found his way onto the field through special teams. Webster has since been claimed off waivers by NFC West rival San Francisco, with the 49ers adding him on Wednesday afternoon.

The #49ers claimed WR Nsimba Webster off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. He appeared in 21 games over the past two seasons, and averaged 6.3 yards on 32 punt returns, 22.4 yards on 18 kick returns. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 21, 2021

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Webster only saw action in 21 of 34 games, but again was primarily limited to return and special teams duty. He has no recorded NFL receptions and in 2020, lost three fumbles. He does leave behind this highlight-reel moment against the New York Jets from last year.

Deer Valley High School (Antioch, CA) alum Nsimba Webster almost took this one to the house 😯 pic.twitter.com/oc2AjW94BB — Luke Johnson (@Scoop_Johnson) May 4, 2021

Webster averaged 21.7 yards through 16 kick returns. He added a 7.4 yard average on fielding punts.

His departure for the Rams, though, creates this speculation: Will we see Tutu Atwell field punts and kicks after all? Could there also be a DeSean Jackson sighting on special teams as well?

Why Atwell Makes Sense

The rookie and No. 57 overall selection in the 2021 draft first revealed on May 26 that his plan was to retrieve punts and put good use of his reported 4.32 40-yard dash time.

Rams rookie Tutu Atwell says he's "going to play punt return" this season: "It will be a huge, huge deal for me." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) May 26, 2021

Atwell then later shared with reporters during that May 26 video conference interview “It’ll actually help me. It would be a great spot for the team. I’m just excited and ready to take over the job and do what I have to do. It’ll be a nice (demonstration of my) skill set to get back there and do what I do best.”

His head coach Sean McVay, however, said two days later that he hadn’t fully committed to the former Louisville Cardinal taking return duties full time.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that are potential candidates to be punt returners for us and we’ve got a long time to figure that out, but been pleased with Tutu so far, for sure,” McVay said back on May 28.

But with that kind of speed, plus averaging 21 yards on punt returns in 2019, it’ll be hard for the Rams to ignore putting Atwell on returns.

Why “D-Jax” Could Wake Up the Return Game

Joe DeCamillis was brought along to the staff to re-establish the Rams’ return game – a position unit that didn’t have a single returner surpass an average of 22 yards per kickoff in 2020 and, more startling, hasn’t had a return man score from a kickoff since Pharoh Cooper in 2017, which last occurred in October against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pharoh Cooper takes the opening kickoff 103 yards for the touchdown as the #LARams take the early lead #LARvsJAX pic.twitter.com/xSrfxYtdem — Fantasy Sports Degens (@FantasyDegens) October 15, 2017

“D-Jax” only had one punt return for two yards with the Eagles last year. Yet, the NFL world has seen what he’s capable of before when he gets the chance to touch a punt.

Throwback 2010: Miracle at the Meadowlands II when DeSean Jackson called game for the @Eagles with a walk-off punt return TD 🔥 📺: Eagles vs. Giants, Sunday at 1PM ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/1ElsNZXqn8 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 14, 2020

Jackson hasn’t scored off of a punt since 2010. But, if the Rams are serious about getting back into the end zone on special teams, Jackson has plenty of experience there.

Who Else Could Help?

The Rams don’t necessarily need to look at the WR room for someone who could ignite the specialist side. There’s options from the running back realm too.

Raymond Calais has a background in taking kickoffs to the end zone, which once got the NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks to excitedly say “He’s got action.”

"He's got action!" – @BuckyBrooks Raymond Calais (@RaginCajunsFB) starts the second half with a 💥 📺: @NFLPABowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/MwmXlJAY5F — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 19, 2020

He also did this during a regular season game against the New York Giants.

Undrafted rookie Otis Anderson has potential to be another option, plus earn a roster spot with Webster’s departure. Here’s a sample of what he’s done on PR’s.

Otis Anderson with a head of steam will not be denied😤 UCF (-10) with their first lead of the day.pic.twitter.com/gNPUVtnB2E — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 21, 2019

One last possibility? Seventh rounder Jake Funk, who is already projecting to become a special teams contributor while also trying to add to the Rams’ RB depth chart.

In conclusion, Webster isn’t considered a major loss. Yet his departure now gives L.A. a new chance to find someone who can breathe new life to a dormant return game.