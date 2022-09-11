Super Bowl Champion Defends Ridiculed $2.5 Million Rams Defender

Jalen Ramsey isn’t the only member of the Los Angeles Rams secondary who been the subject of constant ridicule and criticism online following the 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Ramsey was given this meme after surrendering five catches his side for 103 yards and two Josh Allen touchdown passes:

Speaking of Allen, he helped turn the Rams’ Nick Scott into a popular meme and gif for all the wrong reasons — because of this aggressive tactic he pulled on the Rams’ $2.5 million safety:

Scott, like Ramsey, was the subject of online mockery and ridicule through those who reacted to that play.

Josh Allen vs. the Rams 🍿 ◻️ 297 pass yards

◻️ 56 rush yards

◻️ 4 total TD

◻️ 83% CMP%

◻️ 1 amazing stiff arm pic.twitter.com/3hzZe9u6DG — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) September 9, 2022

Josh Allen CACKLING after that stiff arm — Football (@BostonConnr) September 9, 2022

That stiff arm from Josh Allen is so much more disrespectful than getting dunked on. — Coach Fish (@Throw_2_Win) September 9, 2022

But, one past Super Bowl champion — who even criticized Matthew Stafford and pointed out some flaws made on Ramsey’s side — took to the social media website to tell people to look beyond the stiff arm.

3-Time NFC Champion Praised Performance of Scott

Scott’s backer: Former Rams rival and Super Bowl 48 champion Richard Sherman.

The Ex-NFL defensive back turned Amazon NFL analyst pointed out two significant plays that the former Penn State Nittany Lion delivered in that 21-point loss.

“Nick Scott caused TWO of the Rams FOUR turnovers last night,” Sherman reminded people online. “But all we see is him getting stiff armed.”

Nick Scott caused TWO of the Rams FOUR turnovers last night but all we see is him getting stiff armed. Smh playing defense is tough. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 9, 2022

He even responded to one fan saying how Scott “got punked” by a quarterback.

Josh Allen is 6’5 240 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 9, 2022

Those forced fumbles occurred before the stiff arm. The first forced one occurred early in the second quarter with the 27-year-old crashing through the field congestion to jar the ball loose on this running play he helped blow up:

Again, noted by Sherman, the 5-foot-11, 201-pound Scott came crashing in for another one.

One forced fumble wasn't enough for Nick Scott, he gets another! And the Rams recover #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/FSdAosN8Uq — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 9, 2022

Turns out that outside of the play social media focused on, Scott delivered this kind of performance in that loss.

Scott Delivered Career Night

Scott never posted a game of three solo stops and crossing five tackles total — until the season opener came along.

The former seventh rounder’s final numbers went like this: Seven tackles, three solo stops, one pass deflection and the pair of forced fumbles.

And, according to Pro Football Focus, Scott has this other stat that isn’t being discussed much: He was the only Rams defender in the starting secondary who didn’t allow a reception to his side. Scott was tested once, and forced the pass break up on that play that sailed his side. Scott, though, wasn’t PFF’s highest graded coverage defender.

That title went to slot cornerback Troy Hill in his return to the Rams after spending last season with the Cleveland Browns. Hill earned a 77.6 overall defensive coverage grade. Hill was also targeted the most alongside Ramsey with six Allen passes thrown in his direction. He, Ramsey and Scott were three of five Rams defensive backs who played in more than 30 coverage snaps.

But again, Scott became the brunt of online jokes by NFL fans and even became an article off of the viscous stiff arm. Scott, still, had his backers. And it wasn’t just his teammates or Sherman.

His first fumble play additionally sparked an enthusiastic response from longtime NFL analyst and former offensive lineman Brian Baldinger.

Great Scott! Nick Scott best 7th round pick for Rams — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 9, 2022

Plus, ESPN analyst and former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark was another who raved about Scott.