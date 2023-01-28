Rob Gronkowski Sounds Off on How Rams Should Address 2022: Exclusive

Blow up the roster? Or maintain the pieces if you’re the Los Angeles Rams?

It’s a topic widely debated among Ram fans and NFL analysts following their disaster 5-12 season, the worst result for a defending Super Bowl champ the following year. But a four-time Super Bowl champion has chimed in on what the Rams should do to respond in 2023.

What NFL Legend Says the Rams Should do

Count Rob Gronkowski as one who doesn’t believe a complete roster overhaul should take place. “Gronk” told Heavy that he believes the Rams already have a roster built for a return run.

“They definitely can. They’ve got a talented roster hands down,” Gronkowski told Heavy.

Despite the injury pileup, which included losing the two-headed offensive monster of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp to season-ending injuries, “Gronk” sees a team with talent everywhere inside the “Rams House.”

“They’ve got some of the best players in the league at every position and they’ve got a great coach in coach [Sean] McVay. You can never count them out,” Gronkowski said.

So much has been said about whether or not the Rams should move on from some of their key figures of their Super Bowl 56 run. Among them: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has some fans and even on AFC personnel executive sounding off to ESPN believing he’s a trade idea. The Rams also have A’Shawn Robinson as an unrestricted free agent along with Baker Mayfield — the latter facing the most offseason scrutiny with whether or not he’ll suit up for his fourth different NFL franchise since July 2022.

And again, the Rams are facing these free agency questions following their downfall of the ’22 season. Gronkowski, though, knows all about bouncing back from disappointment after having played on New England Patriots teams that responded with a Super Bowl win after falling short the previous year.

“One bad year means nothing,” Gronkowski said. “They can always bounce back next year and rebuild that chemistry and be back in the picture.”

What “Gronk” is saying: There’s no need to do a complete roster makeover if you’re the Rams. And that’s coming from a multiple Super Bowl champ.

