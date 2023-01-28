Rams Veteran Can be More Consistent, Rob Gronkowski Says: Exclusive

For a team filled with star power, Rob Gronkowski believes there’s one member of the Los Angeles Rams who can be in the top tier for his position if he develops “a little bit more consistency” as he put it.

Speaking one-on-one with Heavy, the four-time Super Bowl champion and analyst believes the Ram who can be more consistent is a franchise record breaker on the roster: Tight end Tyler Higbee.

“He can definitely move. He can zig-and-zag. He can get open. I would say with him, though, it’s just a little bit more consistency,” Gronkowski explained to Heavy. “There’s some games where he has breakout games and then there’s some games where you don’t really hear about him and he’s not making that many plays. I’m not sure if it’s the offensive system that he’s in and not really getting that many opportunities but when you see a guy like him making those plays that he can make, I feel like you should give him more opportunities.”

Higbee Through the Years & How he Could Benefit From New OC

“Gronk” clearly has looked at Higbee’s numbers plus scrutinized his usage in the Rams offense to state his case.

Higbee, 30, does share one thing in common with “Gronk:” He’s his own Super Bowl winner. Though he wasn’t healthy for Super Bowl 56. But numbers wise, Higbee has had some ebb-and-flow seasons even when he’s played a full season.

He was largely ignored in the Jeff Fisher run-oriented offense of 2016 with 11 catches for 85 yards and one touchdown through seven starts and 11 games. Through Sean McVay, though, Higbee’s numbers have seen gone up to 325 receptions including playoffs and 21 touchdowns (20 in the regular season per Pro Football Reference).

However, from 2019 to 2022, Higbee’s numbers experienced again some ebbs and flows:

2019 then 2020 drop off: 69 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns, but dipped to 44 catches for 521 yards the following playoff season. Higbee’s touchdowns (five) was the only notable stat that was higher than his 2019 production.

2021 and 2022 stats: Higbee improved his catch totals with 61 grabs for 560 yards and five touchdowns during the Super Bowl run. He then delivered his best season on the reception side with 72 catches and increased his yardage to 620. But his touchdowns dropped to three. Also, his 8.6 yards per reception was his lowest since his rookie season.

Through it all, Higbee has still rewritten the tight end record book for the Rams in career receptions and receiving yards. And he’s done it in a more wide receiver-friendly offense under McVay. But “Gronk” again believes Higbee can be in the top tier of tight ends if he finds a way to stack his great days.

“I would just say consistency is key to the NFL and to being great. He can be great some days but if he’s more consistent with those great days, I think he’ll be recognized as a top tier tight end,” Gronkowski said.

However, Higbee could be in for more production with new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur officially on board. While as the passing coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, LaFleur helped oversee back-to-back 80-catch seasons and two Pro Bowl appearances from George Kittle.

Perhaps LaFleur, who produced top 15 passing offenses while with the 49ers, can find a way to get “Big Rig Higs” to witness new career-highs in his offense for 2023.

‘Gronk’ With Bounty

Gronkowski has also become “the Bounty man” through his partnership with the Bounty company — which he tells Heavy is “a wonderful partnership.”

He also reminded NFL fans of three essentials needed for the proper game day experience.

“I’m from Buffalo, so I know about game day rituals. You need three things: You need wings, football and Bounty. Those are the three essentials you need on gameday. And you can’t have football without wings, and you can’t wings without Bounty,” he said.

Gronkowski included a video on “how to watch football Gronk style” through his Tik Tok page.