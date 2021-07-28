Rams Rookie DB Deletes Past Instagram Photos to Focus on Training Camp

Los Angeles Rams rookie Robert Rochell has more than 16,100 followers on his Instagram page, but only has one photo currently posted on his account.

No, it has nothing to do with Rochell neglecting the social media site for others. The man who goes by “Scoota” on IG cleaned up his account on purpose: He told the L.A. media on Sunday that he wants to avoid looking at his past photos to focus more on his first NFL training camp.

“My reason for doing that was because I’m definitely coming to a new space and just coming into the league, I know there’s going to be a lot of talk around you and a lot of things being said,” Rochell explained to reporters at the Marriot in Newport Beach, California. “I just want my mental to be clean, I want my mind and my body to be whole and I want positive vibes only.”

It’s quite the impressive approach, considering the amount of followers the rookie from Central Arkansas has and the fact that the 23-year-old is part of the generation that’s grown attached to the internet.





Robert Rochell Talks Working With Taylor Rapp Before Training Camp & Learning From Darious Williams

‘Scoota’ Brings Versatility to Deep Secondary

Back in high school at Shreveport, Louisiana, “Scoota” was known for playing six different positions on the football field including quarterback or the spot he’s expected to settle into in L.A., cornerback.

The Rams drafted him at No. 130 overall. Rams Southwest Plains Area Scout Cedric Jones helped discover him during the draft process and raved about his burst, foot speed and ball skills.





Inside the Draft: The Process Behind Drafting 'Explosive' Robert Rochell

The rookie from Central Arkansas Rochell is projected to be in the mix for the “star” cornerback spot, or better known as the nickel cornerback. He not only will face competition from veteran and L.A. native David Long, but the position was vacated by the immensely popular Troy Hill, who intercepted seven passes through three seasons playing the role.

However, that doesn’t mean Rochell is penciled in to be neutral in one area of the defense. He’s practicing like he could move into one of the safety spots or be the next cornerback up opposite of Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams.

“I’ve got the mindset to be ready to play wherever. Just be ready to take whatever role is presented in front of me,” Rochell said.

Absorbing From Top Playmaking DB

He already has one believer in one defensive leader from last season: Williams, who led the team with five interceptions. Williams shared his expectations for Rochell’s pro future with reporters on Tuesday.

“He’s going to be a player (in this league),” Williams said. “He’s explosive. He’s got everything in his body to be an elite corner.”

And Williams has spent some of his own downtime working with the UCA standout in refining his game.

“If I can help him just like anybody else, as much as I can, knowledge, if I can give it to him and that’s gonna increase their level, their game, that’s what I’m trying to do,” Williams said. “And he’s real eager.”

Rochell said collaborating with Williams in offseason practices has sharpened him mentally, especially during one individual session with him.

“I was working with Darious one day, and he was just telling me, working on pad level, how I change direction and my eyes,” Rochell said. “Keying back into things like that, little things that make a difference in a pass breakup, in an interception. Looking at a guy who made multiple plays throughout the year, and just taking that advice and growing with it and accepting it and listening to him. That was probably the biggest thing I’m harping on, for real.”

After the Social Media Cleanup

Rochell again is aiming to be dialed in and avoid overusing his cell phone, or posting a bevy of photos on his Instagram, with camp set to kickoff on Wednesday at UC Irvine.

What’s noticeable on his IG is the lack of photos from his days on the famed purple field UCA plays on. However, Rochell will soon go from playing in front of 10,000 seats at Estes Stadium to more than 100,000 at SoFi Stadium. How does he feel about the jump in watchful eyes at his future games?

“Probably excited more than anything,” Rochell said. “Just because it’s a new level of life and new start. Just been waiting on this moment my whole life, just to play in front of thousands of people. I’ve always played in front of small crowds and went to small schools and not being able to be really looked at. Just to have the type of stage that can show my ability, everything that I’ve worked for and put into myself throughout my life, it’s just exciting.”

He’s already pulled off one superstition to prepare for the NFL rigors: Dwindling his IG account to one photo. The one pic left behind? Him walking into the Rams’ camp hotel.

“Coming into this, I want to be the best version of me and be prepared for any situation put in front of me,” Rochell said.