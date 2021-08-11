Rookies Score Big During Tuesday’s L.A. Rams Camp Session [LOOK]

If the 2021 Los Angeles Rams rookie class wanted to leave UC Irvine on a positive note, three left putting points on the board…literally.

Tuesday clearly belonged to the rooks on day 10 – and on the last day in Orange County – at Crawford Field. Per reports, three Ram newcomers including a defender scaled past the goal line.

Who all scored? Tutu Atwell, Jacob Harris and linebacker Ernest Jones on a pick six. And they scored in front of the last group of Ram fans who took in one last practice day before the team treks back to their Thousand Oaks facility in Ventura County this week.

Even head coach Sean McVay mentioned Atwell and Jones as two guys who leave camp on an impressive note – plus gives the fifth-year leader a strong feeling of the future.

“Looking forward to seeing Tutu Atwell get out on the field with what he can bring to the table. Also Ernest Jones at the linebacker position,” McVay told Rams reporter J.B. Long after practice.

🚨LIVE: Sean McVay joins J.B. Long on Rams Camp Live from UC Irvine presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union https://t.co/9ES6GgwGRE — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 11, 2021

Jones Puts Bow on Impressive Open Camp with Pick Six

Before getting drafted by the Rams, here was what was written by nfl.com’s Lance Zierlein during his evaluation of Jones’ passing coverage ability:

“Labored change of direction will take him off the field on passing downs.”

Well, he certainly wasn’t off the field during this red zone session. Jones steps in front, gets his palms on the football and the rest of the scene unfolds with the rookie from South Carolina scampering to the end zone.

And that takeaway led to online excitement by Ram fans seen on Twitter.

Currently, Jones got placed third behind Travin Howard and projected starter Troy Reeder on the unofficial depth chart released late Tuesday morning. However, a game-changing play like that delivers a strong glimpse of the Rams’ future.

Harris Shows Why He Was Drafted

Zierlein briefly wrote this in his scouting report of Harris: Has box-out talent when he gets coverage on his hip and is a plus athlete who’s able to adjust to the throw in the air.

Did he adjust to the ball alright.

Working against Brontae Harris, plus fighting off the cornerback Harris placing both hands inside Harris’s shoulders, the much taller rookie from Central Florida not only turned his hips in the direction of the football, but took his leap to snag the ball for six points.

Competition is the name of the game 😤 @JacobHarris87 pic.twitter.com/oELgzb105e — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 10, 2021

The Rams also posted another angle of the catch, providing the end zone view of the Harris jump ball.

This Rams fan account posted its excitement of having the taller Harris as an extra offensive weapon.

Another fan posted how he loves the fact the Rams have a new inside-the-20 option off of this clip.

Rams beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue revealed Bryce Perkins was the quarterback who threw it up for Harris to come down with it.

Bryce Perkins threw one up to the corner of the end zone during goal line period.

“Surely that is too high,” I thought. Then I saw Jacob Harris jump up…up…up…TD. Whoa. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Nick Hamilton of iHeartRadio left camp saying the tall target from UCF has given hope for tight ends.

Atwell Scores During Red Zone Session

For the rookie out of Louisville, Atwell’s training camp got off to a slow start after getting placed in the reserve/COVID-19 list – forcing him to miss all of July’s camp sessions.

But he ends camp on a positive note.

Atwell, drafted because of his cat-quick speed, was part of the red zone scoring for the Rams per team reporter Stu Jackson.

Good 7-on-7 redzone session included Matthew Stafford connecting with Tyler Higbee and Cooper Kupp for touchdowns. Devlin Hodges found Tutu Atwell for a TD, then rookie LB Ernest Jones intercepted Hodges’ next pass. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 10, 2021

Interestingly, on the Rams’ updated unofficial depth chart, the team lists no one at second behind DeSean Jackson and Van Jefferson, yet placed Atwell at No. 3.

But overall, three rookies delivered a Tuesday camp showing they will likely remember. Plus aim to carry over for the rest of the season.