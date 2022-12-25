Rams Find Unique Way to Troll Russell Wilson in Christmas Rout

The Los Angeles Rams not only embarrassed the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day 51-14, but found a unique way to troll Russell Wilson during the game — through the stadium playlist.

One song from Wilson’s renowned wife, R&B singer and actress Ciara, did the trolling job through the speakers inside the “Rams House.”

As the Rams were sacking Wilson, SoFi Stadium DJ for each Rams home game DJ Mal-Ski decided to “level up,” literally, by playing the popular hit song from the Grammy winner each time. This tactic was caught by Rams content creator Erica “Ricky Hollywood” Tamposi.

Russel Wilson gets swallowed by 40 Rams and they play Level up by Ciara. Pettiness doesn’t take Christmas off 🎄 — Ricky Hollywood (@EricaTamposi) December 25, 2022

And again, it was DJ Mal-Ski putting that song into rotation for all to hear…including Wilson.

Nickelodeon Character Also Chimes in

Even a popular kids character on Nickelodeon joined in on the roasting of Wilson.

Patrick Star, best known as the starfish on the hit show SpongeBob SquarePants, had his opportunity to do some commentary during the game also broadcasted on the Nickelodeon network. Star is known on the show for being a slow talker and slow learner. However, Star was given his TV time during Wilson’s pass getting snatched by a familiar face from Wilson’s Seattle Seahawk days: Bobby Wagner.

Wagner not only became the recipient of a gift from his former teammate, but even Star found a way roast the Super Bowl 48 winner.

Patrick Star really has a future as a play-by-play announcer. 🤩 📺: #DENvsLAR on @Nickelodeon

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/65Zxrbz4lT — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

Even viewers reacted strongly to Star’s wording toward Wilson.

Getting roasted by Patrick Star is not how I’d want to be remembered. 😂 — J. Dyer (@mcdyer_) December 25, 2022

IMAGINE GETTING FLAMED BY PATRICK STAR D: — x.x (@Chris257er) December 25, 2022

Russ catching heat from Patrick Star Broncos county is in shambles — Vashy (@Avash_Haji) December 25, 2022

Rams Delivered Best Defensive Outing of Season

Even with 10 losses, the defense has been a highlight for the Rams during a down season.

The unit has been responsible for keeping games close — notably in contests against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks that came down to either or final play or was decided by a touchdown. But the defense under second-year coordinator Raheem Morris raised their game another level facing Wilson and a Broncos offense that featured an offensive guru at head coach in Nathaniel Hackett and a former first round wide receiver in Jerry Jeudy.

With no Aaron Donald due to a high ankle sprain, Larell Murchison played the role of trench disruptor and interior sack artist by snatching two sacks in the game (a first in his NFL career). Murchison did have to leave the game, though, with what was called a neck injury though walked under his own power.

Murchison wasn’t the only Rams newcomer who delivered an epic impact on Christmas Day. Rookie Decobie Durant delivered not one, but two interceptions including the game-sealing touchdown. The first one was in the jump and control category. But the second one came against backup quarterback Brett Rypien:

Wilson ended the outing with 15-of-27 throwing for 214 yards, one touchdown pass and three interceptions. Facing the run, no Broncos running back surpassed 34 total yards. Wagner ended his day as the leading tackler with eight tackles, five solo stops. Russ Yeates and Troy Hill tied the defensive backs lead with six tackles. Jalen Ramsey led the Rams with three pass deflections and snatched a pick in the end zone.

The four interceptions and six sacks now marks a season-best for the Rams. Head coach Sean McVay raved about the defensive performance.

“I thought defensively, just being able to get the four turnovers — Decobie [Durant] with two, Bobby Wagner with one, Jalen with one and then to be able to get six sacks including Murchison who we just met him 15 minutes ago, plus Michael Hoecht and Leonard Floyd into the mix — just outstanding. I thought Raheem and the defensive coaches and the defensive players did a great job today,” McVay said to reporters.