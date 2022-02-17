Future Wife of Rams’ Head Coach Sean McVay Reveals His 2022 Plan

“Run it back” took on a whole new meaning involving the Los Angeles Rams and head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday, February 16.

It was not only a fiery chant McVay directed toward All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald through his retirement rumors, but it also applied to McVay himself — with the NFL world and Ram fans wondering if he was ready to live up to the three words he chanted outside of the L.A. Memorial Coliseum during the Rams’ victory parade.

Well, after 9 p.m. PT on Wednesday, one person close to McVay revealed what his plans are: His future wife Veronica Khomyn.

Is Retirement in the Works?

McVay and his fiancée were enjoying catching up on highlights of the Super Bowl at their home.

But Khomyn took to her Instagram page to post six words that will energize members of the “Rams House” for the rest of the week:

“And no. He is not retiring!!”

The future wife confirms he will "Run it Back."#RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/ZGOY5gl1c9 — Lorenzo J. Reyna (@LJ_Reyna) February 17, 2022

There it is. The bride-to-be became the closet public relations officer and just released the statement about the Rams’ head coach’s future.

McVay Dealt With Questions About Future for More Than 5 Days

McVay spent his week leading up to Super Bowl 56 expressing interest in slowing down and starting a family as part of his post big game plans when talking to reporters.

On Monday, February 15 after the 23-20 Rams victory on over the Cincinnati Bengals, McVay was asked if he was planning to retire. His response? “We’ll see.”

Then on Wednesday during the early afternoon hours, McVay was leading the chant for Donald — helping give the notion he and the Rams were trying to convince the All-Pro to come back amid his own retirement rumors.

It sure looks and sounds like Sean McVay and Aaron Donald want to run it back. 😀 pic.twitter.com/8WdBdMUD0F — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 16, 2022

This story will be updated.