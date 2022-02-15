Rams’ Sean McVay Answers his Future in Less Than 3 Words

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has the kind of resume most of us, perhaps even his NFL peers, wish they could have before the age of 40.

The 36-year-old has hit the following on the field: 55 wins, a .679 winning percentage according to Pro Football Reference, three division championships, two NFC titles and now, his first-ever Super Bowl win as a head coach on Sunday, February 13 over the Cincinnati Bengals.

And McVay’s next move is…retirement?

McVay has had to answer questions about his own coaching future before the big game and after beating the Bengals 23-20. But on Monday, February 14, McVay addressed his own future one more time.

McVay Delivered Answered in Less Than 3 Words

McVay gave this two-word response to Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times about whether or not he plans to return to the sidelines in 2022:

“We’ll See,” McVay said.

McVay has told reporters prior to the Super Bowl that he’s expressing a desire to start his own family. He’s set to get married during the offseason to his 31-year-old girlfriend Veronica Khomyn. The Ukranian model threw on her own support of her future husband for the game: Wearing a blinged-out “McVay” Rams jacket. She delivered her own short response on her personal Instagram page about her reaction to watching her future husband reach the mountain top of the NFL:

McVay Added to Two-Word Answer

Granted, McVay didn’t walk away after giving his succinct answer.

But he wanted to let it be known what he’s enjoying in his present life.

“I’m just enjoying this moment right now,” McVay said. “I’m really happy to be a part of this. Happy for that.”

McVay does have two years left on his remaining contract. Rams chiefs operating officer Kevin Demoff was answering questions about McVay’s future as well during the Monday morning media session.

“While many, many things have changed over the past five years, we’ve had unbelievable unwavering leadership from Sean and (general manager) Les (Snead),” Demoff said to the L.A. Times. “It goes without saying we’d like that to continue.”

Demoff is on board with McVay sticking around as a long as he can. But if not, who could the Rams turn to? Not very far.

One Potential Option if McVay Walks Away

There’s already one other former head coach on the roster who is relatable to McVay: He got his head coaching start during his 30s.

He also drew interest from head coaching circles after producing a Rams unit that delivered 50 sacks during the regular season — then tied the Super Bowl record for seven sacks in the Super Bowl win.

That man is defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

The now 45-year-old Morris thrived in his first year running the Rams’ defense, especially taking over a unit that was the league’s best in 2020 under Brandon Staley. Morris was interviewed for the open Minnesota Vikings gig, but that went to his Rams colleague Kevin O’Connell.

Still, Morris believes he’s ready to take on the head coaching rigors once again should he get the call.

“When it, the opportunity, comes I’m going to be absolutely ready because I’ve been able to learn from a bunch of different people, whether you’re talking about Dan Quinn, whether you’re talking about Mike Shanahan, whether you’re talking about my interim role in Atlanta and what I was able to learn from the Blank family and Rich McKay … those are all the things that get you ready for those moments,” Morris told reporters on Friday.