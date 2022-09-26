Rams’ Sean McVay Confident In Cam Akers After Late Fumble

After an ugly Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills, everybody wondered where Los Angeles Rams’ starting running back Cam Akers was.

Against Buffalo, Akers was an afterthought, finishing the game with just three carries for a total of zero yards. Darrell Henderson emerged as the lead back for that game, and some thought maybe it was a tune-up as Akers just aimed to get his feet under him.

But, that wasn’t the case, and head coach Sean McVay expressed that he wanted more “urgency” from Akers.

Over the next two weeks, things definitely went full circle, and now Akers has regained his status as the lead back in the LA backfield. As the Rams moved to 2-1 on the season, they saw their starting running back get back in the endzone, a sight that was a welcomed one for fans and the coaching staff.

Akers’ Returns to Form in Week 3

In Week 3, Akers finally got back on track in a gritty victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Not only did Akers out-touch Henderson 12-4 on the rushing end, but he also finished with 12 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, it was a much more balanced effort. Henderson had 10 carries for 47 yards and a score, while Akers had 15 carries for 44 yards in a 31-27 victory.

But, Week 3 was all Akers from start to finish, and McVay was thrilled with the performance from the former Florida State running back.

"You saw the explosiveness, you saw the ability to be able to run through contact," McVay said. "Thought he was pressing it the right way, being able to set up his blockers. And then the strength to be able to finish on the touchdown run was big time." — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) September 26, 2022

It worked, and McVay’s patience and message paid off — at least through the first couple of weeks.

However, it almost was all bad for Akers after he fumbled the ball at the goal line.

Akers’ Goal-Line Fumble

With the Rams up 20-9 in the fourth quarter, Matthew Stafford broke the huddle with a 2nd-and-goal from the Cardinals 1-yard line.

He handed the ball off to Akers in an attempt to end the game, but Akers fumbled the ,ball and Arizona recovered it.

That could have been a turning point in the game, but the Rams defense frustrated Kyler Murray and held the Cardinals to just a field goal on the drive to make the score 20-12.

After the game, Akers took all of the blame on his end for coughing up the football.

RB Cam Akers on his fumble: "I just got greedy. Tried to stick the ball out. Something that can’t happen." On what Sean McVay told him after: "Still trusts me, still on me, move on." #Rams — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) September 26, 2022

That could have made quite the difference in the game, but the Rams defense did what they do best and kept the Cardinals high-powered offense in check.

After the game, McVay reiterated that he still has full trust in Akers, even after a costly fumble down the stretch (h/t Sarah Barshop of ESPN).

“I’m coming right back to you and have all the confidence in the world.”

Well, that’s a reassuring sign from the Rams head coach, especially after some bizarre usage the first two weeks of the season.

But, as we all know, the unpredictability of McVay is always something to keep an eye on. Next up for LA is a road game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, and we will really see if McVay fully trusts Akers or not after what could have been a disastrous turn of events.