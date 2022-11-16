Sean McVay Reveals Update in the Rams’ QB Room & OL Move: Report

The Los Angeles Rams‘ next opponent the New Orleans Saints have already decided that they’ll roll with backup Andy Dalton on Sunday, November 20.

But are the Rams going to have to go another week with John Wolford? Sean McVay provided an update there.

Matthew Stafford on Road Back

The Rams head coach told members of the L.A. media on Wednesday, November 16 that Stafford is on his way back.

“Rams HC Sean McVay said QB Matthew Stafford was a full participant today,” Rams team reporter Stu Jackson tweeted at 5:38 p.m. Eastern.

Then came the timetable of when Stafford will return.

“McVay said he expects Stafford will be cleared from concussion protocol on Friday and to play on Sunday,” Jackson added.

But there’s another reason for the Rams going back to Stafford. Per McVay during his press conference, Wolford sustained a neck injury.

Stafford’s return is welcoming news for Ram fans concerned about the health of the Super Bowl winning QB. The 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 13 marked the first time since the 2019 season that Stafford had to miss a regular season game — ending a personal streak of 45 straight starts including with the Detroit Lions.

With Stafford sidelined, Wolford handled the bulk of the QB reins and went 24-of-36 passing for 212 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception against Arizona. Wolford was also sacked three times. Bryce Perkins came in on read option looks and finished with 3 carries for 4 yards while completing just one pass for -3 yards.

But the next step for Stafford once cleared will be operating in a game without Cooper Kupp for the first time in his Rams career. Kupp got officially placed on injured reserve on Wednesday following surgery on his high ankle sprain, which he sustained in the Cardinals loss. Kupp is expected to miss a minimum of four games or possibly longer according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Before the ankle injury, Stafford completed a combined 217 passes to Kupp in 29 games together.

Former Starter Cleared to Return

While Stafford is on his way to be given clearance to play, another past starter of the Rams offense is on his way back as well.

Announced by the team at 5:04 p.m. Eastern, offensive guard David Edwards was given a designated to return/return to practice label by the franchise. The move also comes with two more Rams offensive linemen going on injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return, Returned to Practice G David Edwards

• Reserve/Injured T Chandler Brewer, T Alaric Jackson, WR Cooper Kupp — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 16, 2022

The veteran Edwards, 25, has been limited to just four games this season — notably being placed in concussion protocol during the early portion of the season. His only action has been against the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, the Week 3 contest against the Cards and his last full game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

Per Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-6, 308-pounder has lined up at left guard on 230 offensive plays. That includes pass blocking on 152 total plays when he was in the lineup. He’s surrendered three sacks his side while being rewarded with a 70 or higher grade as a run blocker three times this season. The Rams have had to go with Bobby Evans and Coleman Shelton at left guard in his absence.