Severity of Rams’ $46.5 Million Addition’s Devastating Injury Revealed

The injury bug simply isn’t letting go of its grip on the Los Angeles Rams.

Already, the team had to travel to Kansas City on Sunday, November 27 with quarterback Matthew Stafford out because of a neck ailment, Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp out with a high ankle sprain, a decimated offensive line and recently, had to put nose tackle A’Shawn Robinson on injured reserve with a meniscus injury.

But now, the bug has reached the man originally brought in to be the No. 2 option in the Rams’ attack Allen Robinson. And head coach Sean McVay revealed following the 26-10 loss to the Chiefs how devastating the injury is.

Screw Likely Required

McVay confirmed to reporters after the game Robinson’s ailment: Stress fracture in his foot.

The head coach said that they tried to inject his foot to see if he could play on it. But, “It’s something that will prevent him from being available for the rest of the year.”

McVay mentioned that a CT scan on Friday unveiled just how severe the injury is — surgery will be required on his injured foot.

“We didn’t find out until Friday after the CT scan. It’s another tough loss for us,” McVay said.

Rams team reporter Stu Jackson further unveiled that Robinson’s stress fracture is on the navicular bone — which is in the middle of the foot.

And per NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, a source informed to him that it’s the kind of surgery that will require a screw being installed into Robinson.

#Rams coach Sean McVay tells reporters that WR Allen Robinson suffered a season-ending foot injury and needs surgery. Source said it’s a stress fracture that, assuming he has surgery, will require a screw. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2022

Not Robinson’s First Foot Related Injury

It’s not the first time the veteran wide receiver has dealt with an ailment of this magnitude.

Before signing his $46.5 million blockbuster deal during March 2022 with the Rams, Robinson has endured foot related setbacks before. Back in November 9, 2014, he suffered a pedal foot fracture that also required surgery. He wound up missing the final six games of the season after getting surgery.

An ailment like this brings forth similarities to that 2014 season injury during a time he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His other leg ailments onver the years includes hamstring pulls and a torn ACL — the latter occurring on September 10, 2017.

Robinson’s 2022 Season & How Rams Move Forward

Again, the Rams lured in “A-Rob” with the thought he would become a taller, more physical version of Robert Woods. One who could grab the contested footballs, add an extra chain mover for first downs and add an extra layer into the red zone plays for McVay and company.

Fans were treated to an early taste of Robinson’s skills during open training camp practices in Irvine. However, Robinson’s season ends in disappointing fashion.

According to Pro Football Reference, the 2022 season marks the second straight year Robinson officially finishes out the year with zero 100-yard games. His Rams debut also got off to a rough start with just one catch for 12 yards in the 31-10 romp against the Buffalo Bills to start the season 0-1.

Robinson managed to deliver five games of catching between 4-5 passes. Robinson, though, never surpassed 63 receiving yards in a game this season. His 33 catches for 339 yards now marks his second fewest season totals in his career.

As for the Rams, an already thin wide receiver unit got more thinner outside of Robinson. Lance McCutcheon left with a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable to return the rest of the game. The Rams were also without Van Jefferson for most of the early portion of 2022 with a knee ailment. Jefferson led all Rams receivers with 29 yards and tied with running back Kyren Williams with three catches to lead L.A.