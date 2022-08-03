Rams GM Compares Allen Robinson to Past $90 Million Pro Bowl Talent

The buzz continues to build at Los Angeles Rams training camp for Allen Robinson.

Already, “A-Rob” delivered the kind of plays the Rams and the “Rams House” are expecting out of the wide receiver who signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal during March 2022: One where he out-stretched himself toward the sideline and delivered a diving scoop grab, then the other inside the end zone with two Ram defenders sandwiching him. Heavy on Rams was on hand on that Saturday, July 30 training camp day when both big plays occurred at UC Irvine’s Crawford Field.

Head coach Sean McVay is already lauding Robinson’s plays and “lead-by-example” attitude which has rubbed off the younger wide receivers, telling the L.A. media including Heavy following Saturday’s practice “I think the way he goes about his daily rhythm and process exhibits the leadership we’re looking for. I definitely see him really communicating with a lot of those younger guys, which is exactly what we want.”

One other prominent member of the Rams organization has also spoken highly of the newcomer from the Chicago Bears and past Pro Bowler with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Who Rams GM Compared ‘A-Rob’ To

Speaking with L.A.’s ESPN 710 AM following the “Back Together Saturday” session, Rams general manager Les Snead went ahead and compared Robinson to a past Pro Bowl talent who made three trips to the NFL All-Star gala, was once signed to a blockbuster million contract by his first team and recently, helped elevate the Rams to the Super Bowl.

That WR was Odell Beckham Jr. — once paid $90 million by the New York Giants for jaw-dropping plays before igniting the Rams’ offense from the middle of November 2021 to February while on his one-year, $1.25 million deal.

“It’s a little bit what OBJ brought to us,” Snead said regarding Robinson. “But there is an element with him — and Matthew (Stafford) was very familiar with him playing him twice a year. We had played him a good bit over the last few years during his prime. But he is one of those players where you can put him in some isolated situations.”

Snead continued by describing how Robinson goes about his solo matchups, especially when facing one-on-ones in front of Ram fans at the Orange County university.

“You know what, mom, dad, god just made him a little bit bigger, a little bit stronger and maybe a little bit more agile than some people. So in those one-on-one iso situations, non-schemed — ‘Hey, let’s just go make a play.’ Matthew’s one of those players that can notice that, realize that and feel comfortable trying to bring that to fruition,” Snead said.

Video Video related to rams gm compares allen robinson to past $90 million pro bowl talent 2022-08-03T21:30:15-04:00

And, Robinson put that isolated dominance on display during the Rams’ Wednesday, August 3, practice.

‘Look Ma, One Hand’

Robinson, to reiterate, has brought the high-contested grabs that’s turned him into a reliable target in his NFL career over to the Super Bowl champs during his first camp with the Rams.

But this time, he only needed one hand to mesmerize the crowd and the media who took in the Wednesday practice.

Robinson, with feisty rookie cornerback Derion Kendrick doing what he can to halt the catch, still came down with the one-handed grab that The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue verbally illustrated on Twitter.

Allen Robinson just caught a one-handed corner EZ TD with Kendrick draped over him and my jaw fell onto the grass. That was special. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 3, 2022

Well, one Twitter account had evidence of that end zone grab: The Rams’ Twitter account who said “Look ma, one hand:”