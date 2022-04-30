Rams Selection is a ‘Splash’ For 1 Member of The Team [WATCH]

Someone on the Los Angeles Rams was excited about getting on the “Bruss Bus.”

After waiting through the first 103 selections, and with a humorous video from head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead after reacting to not getting Cole Strange of Tennessee-Chattanooga (who surprisingly snuck into the late first round), the Super Bowl 56 champions decided on Logan Bruss at No. 104 out of Wisconsin.

Bruss may not be considered an exciting prospect. After all, he spent his Saturdays in the Big 10 blocking using his 6-foot-5, 300-pound frame. However, one member of the Rams’ staff was energized by the splash pick (no pun intended).

Who Took the Plunge

Before the NFL Draft, there was this idea from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris one year ago: A “pool party” per Rams team reporter Stu Jackson.

There was this bet from Rams Midwest Scout Brian Hill per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue: He would jump into the pool at the Rams’ draft house in Hollywood Hills if his top selection, Bruss, was left over at No. 104.

Picks after picks passed. Three other guards were taken ahead. But, the clear cut top guy on the mock draft leader board for Hill was left for the Rams to take. And after Rams legend Steven Jackson announced the pick: Hill took his leap fully clothed.

Scout Brian Hill goes in the pool – he said if board leader Logan Bruss was there at 104, he was going in the pool: pic.twitter.com/yjLh0Y6JUv — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 30, 2022

Snead said Hill’s original idea wasn’t the pool.

“There were a few players that he mentioned that if we picked in his area, he’d jump off the Hollywood sign. We didn’t listen to him. But in the spirit of the pool party, I think he said if we picked Bruss, he would jump into the pool. He was a little hesitant, but I tipped our head coach off and at that point, Brian couldn’t say no,” Snead said to reporters inside the Rams’ Hollywood Hills draft headquarters.

Rams Detail Reasons Behind Pick

The Rams dipped their feet into Big 10 country and came away with Bruss. He now heads to a place that already features past Wisconsin representation in the trenches: Offensive line starters David Edwards and Rob Havenstein are past Badgers.

But one reason why the move was made, per McVay, was the departure of standout guard Austin Corbett — who left via free agency to the Carolina Panthers. Even at the 104th spot overall, McVay is expecting Bruss to fill an immediate need. The Super Bowl winning head coach has already gotten used to doing his background checks on guys from Camp Randall.

“It’s always an easier evaluation when you get these Wisconsin lineman because there’s so many nuisances to what they do in the run game and protections,” McVay said. “Obviously, with the background with Rob and Dave, you feel really comfortable with that. And when you talk to those guys about him, they can’t say enough good things about him.”

What is the early expectation from McVay on the Rams’ first pick of the 2022 draft?

“I think the flexibility, the bend, the overall athleticism and the mental makeup…he’s our kind of guy. He’s going to come in immediately and we expect him to compete to start at guard and we’re looking forward to working with him,” McVay said.

🚨: LIVE: GM Les Snead + HC Sean McVay address the media following selection of G Logan Bruss from Wisconsin on Day 2 of the #NFLDraft 📺: Tune in tomorrow at 9am PT on NFLN/ESPN/ABC https://t.co/1QhgLRDTLv — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 30, 2022

Ram fans will most likely fall in love with Bruss in pass protection — and should have no issue with keeping Matthew Stafford away from pass rushers.

The Los Angeles Rams pick Wisconsin Guard Logan Bruss at No. 104 overall. ONE sack allowed since 2019 on 596 snaps 🚫 pic.twitter.com/Rn8dsnwBg1 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

Here’s what else can intrigue members of the “Rams House:” He gets the No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to feel the grass during a Big 10 Conference game:

This is Logan Bruss driving 2nd overall pick Aidan Hutchinson into the dirt pic.twitter.com/euiepXs2vU — Koll_0ne (@Koll_0ne) April 30, 2022

Bruss helped create a “splash” in Hollywood Hills when he fell to the Rams. Now the next dive-related attempt will involve him getting his feet wet with the defending champs.