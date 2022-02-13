Stan Kroenke’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

S

tan Kroenke’s net worth ranges somewhere between $10.7 billion and $12 billion. Celebrity Net Worth reports Kroenke’s net worth to be on the high side of that estimate whereas Forbes reports it is on the other end.

While his father owned a business, the 74-year-old multi-billionaire had humble beginnings in a small town in Missouri. He attended the University of Missouri and then founded a real estate development company in 1983.

In 1999, Kroenke established his sports and entertainment holding company, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. In addition to owning five major professional sports franchises, the company (KSE) owns three stadiums, four television channels, four radio stations, an internet TV channel, 19 magazines and several websites.

Stan Kroenke Owns Five Major Professional Sports Teams

The Sporting News reports Kroenke bought 30% of the Los Angeles Rams in 1995 and then acquired the remaining interest of the team when majority owner Georgia Frontiere died in 2010.

But prior to 2010, Kroenke was already owner of both the Denver Nuggets and Avalanche. The Los Angeles Times reports the multi-billionaire bought both teams together in 2000 for $450 million.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that in Denver, KSE also owns the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer (MLS) and Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

In London, the British know Kroenke as the majority owner of Arsenal, a professional football club in the Premier League. AS USA reports Kroenke has owned a majority stake of Arsenal since 2011. KSE also owns Arsenal Women.

Stan Kroenke Will Pay the Entire $5 Billion Tab on SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Times reports that SoFi Stadium, which is hosting Super Bowl LVI, cost more than $5 billion to build. Kroenke privately funded the project.

Design Build Network reports SoFi Stadium is the most expensive stadium ever built, and it’s not even close. Allegiant Stadium, where the Las Vegas Raiders call home, is the second-most expensive stadium in history and cost $1.9 billion.

KSE saw multiple struggles in building the stadium. Forbes reported construction was delayed a year because of heavy rains. Then in May 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Athletic reported that the Rams requested up to $500 million in additional NFL stadium refinancing and a 30-year repayment plan instead of paying back the loans in 15 years.

Stan Kroenke Remains a Controversial Figure in St. Louis

IMDb reports Kroenke, who’s real name is Enos Stanley Kroenke, is named after St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame baseball players Enos Slaughter and Stan Musial. Regardless, it’s safe to say that Kroenke isn’t very popular among the St. Louis sports fan base.

When Kroenke bought the remaining interest in the Rams in 2010, the new team owner told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in a phone interview that he was “going to attempt to do everything” he could to keep the Rams in St. Louis.

When that didn’t happen, especially after reading Kroenke’s 29-page application for relocation at the Jan. 2016 owners meeting, which was a document very critical of St. Louis’s economy and the city’s future ability to support the Rams, he became one of the most disliked public figures in St. Louis.

In Nov. 2021, Kroenke and the NFL agreed to pay $790 million to settle a 2017 lawsuit filed on behalf of St. Louis, which stated the league “ignored its own relocation guidelines in allowing” the Rams to move to Los Angeles.

The Associated Press reported in November that it was unclear how much of that lawsuit would be paid by Kroenke and the rest of the league’s 31 owners.

Stan Kroenke Owns 1.5 Million Acres of Ranches

In addition to his sports endeavors, Kroenke is one of the top land owners in North America. Forbes reports he owns 1.5 million acres of ranches across the United States and Canada.

Celebrity Net Worth reports Kroenke owns Waggoner Ranch in Texas, which is the biggest ranch in the US to be contained within one fence.

In April 2020, Land Report ranked Kroenke as owning the fifth-most land in the United States.

Stan Kroenke’s Wife Is Also a Billionaire

Celebrity Net Worth reports Kroenke married Ann Walton in 1974. She is the daughter of James “Bud” Walton, who, with his older brother Sam, founded Walmart.

When Bud died in 1995, he was worth $1 billion. Ann and her sister, Nancy, inherited Bud’s shares in the retail chain company.

Forbes reports Ann’s net worth to be $8.7 billion while Celebrity Net Worth reports her net worth to be the same as her husband’s at $12 billion.